8K-Mile 1971 Honda CB750 Is a Cult Classic Icon Worthy of Your Admiration

Nothing beats a retro treasure that somehow managed to revolutionize an entire industry. 24 photos



Without further ado, we’ll take the liberty of introducing you to a 1971 Honda



Now, let’s take a minute to remind ourselves about the classic predator’s fundamental specifications, shall we? Within its tubular steel duplex cradle framework, the ‘71 MY superstar carries a four-stroke SOHC inline-four powerplant, with two valves per cylinder, four Keihin carburetors and a healthy displacement of 736cc.



The air-cooled mill is mated to a five-speed gearbox, which spins the rear hoop by means of a chain final drive. When the crank turns at 8,000 revs per minute, the engine is capable of generating up to 67 hp, along with 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twist lower down the rpm range.



In the end, this state of affairs translates to a top speed of no less than 125 mph (201 kph), while the bike's quarter-mile time is rated at 13.5 seconds. Long story short, we think this old-school jewel would look right at home in your driveway, so make sure you visit Bring A Trailer before it's too late.

