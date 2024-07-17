'89 Audi Quattro Ex-Press Car Going Under the Gavel, Costs Less Than You (Probably) Think

Can you name a more iconic rally-bred vehicle of the 1980s than the Audi Quattro? Well, the Lancia Delta Integrale, for one, and as it happens, this timeless classic from the four-ring brand was pinned against its Italian arch-rival during a test back in the day.
You see, the 1989 Audi UR Quattro in question was one of four press cars in the United Kingdom. The vendor says it was featured in an issue of Fast Lane magazine back in 1990, pinned against a Lancia Delta Integrale, with the journo stating that it is "nothing short of astonishing" and adding that it "offers breathtaking performance."
Are you wondering why it looks this good? Well, it is because of its previous owner, who took great care of it. The car received thorough mechanical and cosmetic attention over the last five years and has new front fenders, fresh paint in the original color of Tornado Red, having previously been finished in black, and a replacement engine equipped with a turbo, three-nozzle injectors, and a Scorpion exhaust.
The motor is said to have been sourced from another Quattro, which was bought for replacement parts, alongside two Audi Coupes. Thus, it is in great condition and ready to hit the road again with those timeless wheels, Brembo brake calipers, and over 300 horses (304 ps/224 kW) running wild under the hood, handled by a new clutch.
You are probably curious at this point how much one would need to fork out in order to drive this awesome Audi Quattro home. Well, such rides usually don't put a large dent in the bank account if we're talking about unrestored ones with questionable looks, whereas some of the best-preserved examples tend to fetch a small fortune. So, what do you think is the estimated selling price in this case? Well, the vendor says it will probably change hands between £40,000 and £45,000.
This equals nearly $52,000 and over $58,000 at the current exchange rates, and if you ask us, it's not bad at all for a vehicle that will probably become more valuable in the next few years. You can access the online listing here, and before you do, let us know how much you'd pay for this Quattro.
Are you wondering why it looks this good? Well, it is because of its previous owner, who took great care of it. The car received thorough mechanical and cosmetic attention over the last five years and has new front fenders, fresh paint in the original color of Tornado Red, having previously been finished in black, and a replacement engine equipped with a turbo, three-nozzle injectors, and a Scorpion exhaust.
The motor is said to have been sourced from another Quattro, which was bought for replacement parts, alongside two Audi Coupes. Thus, it is in great condition and ready to hit the road again with those timeless wheels, Brembo brake calipers, and over 300 horses (304 ps/224 kW) running wild under the hood, handled by a new clutch.
This Audi Quattro is said to be one of only 295 right-hand drive 20V models built for the UK market. According to the owner, it is in "very good" mechanical condition, and it looks awesome, as revealed in the pics accompanying the ad. But it's not just any ad, as this iconic rally-bred vehicle is set to go under the gavel. The auction will take place on July 24, 2024, at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, Derbyshire, UK, and Handh has been tasked with finding a new home for it.
You are probably curious at this point how much one would need to fork out in order to drive this awesome Audi Quattro home. Well, such rides usually don't put a large dent in the bank account if we're talking about unrestored ones with questionable looks, whereas some of the best-preserved examples tend to fetch a small fortune. So, what do you think is the estimated selling price in this case? Well, the vendor says it will probably change hands between £40,000 and £45,000.
This equals nearly $52,000 and over $58,000 at the current exchange rates, and if you ask us, it's not bad at all for a vehicle that will probably become more valuable in the next few years. You can access the online listing here, and before you do, let us know how much you'd pay for this Quattro.