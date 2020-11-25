888 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat Stretches Its Legs on the Autobahn

Absurd size, dirty V8 exhaust fumes, too much power, and the ability to kill you if you make a mistake - the Dodge Challenger Hellcat is everything Europe says it hates. However, nobody can resist the appeal of this amazing muscle car.
The Dutch YouTube channel AutoTopNL recently got to push several American cars that are rare in Europe on the famous Autobahn. The German road network is known for not having a speed limit, so you can theoretically reach the top speed of any car legally. However, it's also best to consider the safety of yourself and other motorists because, in the event of a crash, you may be found at fault if you were going too fast.
We've seen plenty of powerful cars pushed hard on the Autobahn, but there's something different about the Challenger Hellcat. It's an eventful car, with a tendency to spin its wheels and an engine that never stays quiet. Yeah, AMGs are fast too, but they're not this chatty, and most 600+ European cars have AWD.
We almost forgot to mention that this Hellcat is making a bit more power. The title of the video says 888 hp, which might be a metric number (PS). If converted, to hamburgers and freedom, that would be 876 hp, which isn't that bad either (still more than the Demon at 808 hp). The top indicated speed was 295 km/h or 183 miles per hour. She'll go faster than that, but the roads might be a little slippery this time of the year.
We believe that this is the Hellcat XR press car, made by a Munich-based company called AEC. As an authorized Dodge & RAM importer in Europe, it's got a bunch of these juicy beasts. Under a new hood, we should find a 2.4-liter twin-screw supercharger, with an upgraded performance pulley and a smaller drive ratio. They also offer Brembo brakes and Pirelli tires.
We've seen plenty of powerful cars pushed hard on the Autobahn, but there's something different about the Challenger Hellcat. It's an eventful car, with a tendency to spin its wheels and an engine that never stays quiet. Yeah, AMGs are fast too, but they're not this chatty, and most 600+ European cars have AWD.
We almost forgot to mention that this Hellcat is making a bit more power. The title of the video says 888 hp, which might be a metric number (PS). If converted, to hamburgers and freedom, that would be 876 hp, which isn't that bad either (still more than the Demon at 808 hp). The top indicated speed was 295 km/h or 183 miles per hour. She'll go faster than that, but the roads might be a little slippery this time of the year.
We believe that this is the Hellcat XR press car, made by a Munich-based company called AEC. As an authorized Dodge & RAM importer in Europe, it's got a bunch of these juicy beasts. Under a new hood, we should find a 2.4-liter twin-screw supercharger, with an upgraded performance pulley and a smaller drive ratio. They also offer Brembo brakes and Pirelli tires.