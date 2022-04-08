$87M Mega-Mansion With NFT Gallery and Car Museum Is Selling at Massive Discount

One man’s dream family home could easily become your own – if you have at least $50 million to spare on it. The (in)famous Palazzo di Vista in Bel Air is about to come up on the market again, this time at a considerable discount.
Palazzo di Vista is considered one of the most spectacular mega-mansions built in recent years, and not just because the man behind it, celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Alex Khadavi, ruined himself to build it. It has a stunning, custom car museum, an NFT gallery, and countless pieces of NFT art, together with art of the more traditional, very much physical type. And these are just two of the highlights of the manse.
First listed in the spring of 2021, the Palazzo di Vista, which translates to “palace of views” because it has views regardless of which window or which side you look out on, was initially asking $87,777,777. It offers a living surface of 21,000 square feet (1,951 square meters), and some of the most outrageous amenities put together in a private residence, including the car museum, a hydraulically activated DJ booth, a nightclub, champagne room and wine cellar, movie theater, massage room, bars, and lavish outdoor facilities, including an infinity pool that syncs the water jets and lights to the music played by the DJ.
The mega-mansion is made up of a main house and guest lodgings, and is covered in fine Italian marble, bronze, and hard wood. It even has 24-karat gold dusted floors in certain rooms, because what’s the point of building your dream home if it’s not wild. The marble alone is worth $7 million, with Dr. Khadavi spending 15 times over the budget for a square foot. “It's like if you go in to buy a Prius and they show you a Ferrari,” he says. But with marble.
In short, the Palazzo is a most luxurious and tech-packed mansion, fit for a car enthusiast with deep pockets and no sense of humility.
The same mega-mansion will soon sell at auction, with reserve set at just $50 million. Dr. Khadavi has filed for bankruptcy when the property failed to sell the first time and is now humbly admitting to the WSJ that he “dreamed too big” with the project. He started out thinking he’d build a home for himself, but as plans evolved, the budget ballooned, and he was soon looking for new creditors.
The construction cost is estimated at $46 million, including the price he paid for the vacant lot in 2016, so he’s unlikely to make any kind of profit: the money will go to his creditors. Still, Dr. Khadavi can’t help feel a certain pang of injustice, mostly at the judge ordering the auction: the views alone are worth at least $100 million, he says. And that doesn’t include the custom auto gallery, the NFT stuff, the lavish interiors, or the DJ booth and nightclub.
