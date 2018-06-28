850 HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with Hennessey Exhaust Sounds Explosive

The 707 hp Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk might seem like the craziest machine in the history of the brand, at least in terms of showroom cars, but this doesn't mean that aftermarket developers leave the super-SUV in stock form. Let's take Hennessey Performance, for instance. The Texan specialist already has a complex program for the JC Trackhawk and we're here to deliver the freshest sample of this.

At least for now, the Lone Star State developer offers two custom tech flavors for the supercharged HEMI wielder. We'll start with the 850 hp version, which we've shown you in the past.This sees the blown 6.2-liter V8 receiving a lower pulley upgrade, a high-flow air induction, along with custommapping. As a result of the gym trip, Hennessey claims that the machine can play the quarter-mile game in 10.9 seconds, while it needs 2.9 seconds for the 0 to 60 mph sprint.Well, the Texans are now back with an update, as they offer optional long tube headers and a custom exhaust for the machine. To be more precise, Hennessey came up with a video that shows the Jeep being put through its paces on the dyno, as well as on the track (this is the drag strip in the developer's back yard).Make sure to turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button, since the monstrous crossover has the kind of soundtrack that can easily give one goosebump.Now, we mustn't forget the all-out Trackhawk incarnation offered by Hennessey, which delivers no less than 1,000 horses.The company has already showcased the potential of the thousand-pony Grand Cherokee, with the results being mighty impressive. To be more precise, the massaged Jeep can complete the 0 to 60 mph sprint in 2.7 seconds, while needing 10.7 seconds for the 1,320 feet stunt, which means it's slightly quicker than a factory Dodge Challenger Hellcat on drag radials.