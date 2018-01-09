802 HP Audi R8 V10 Plus vs. 780 HP Ferrari 488 GTB 0-300 KM/H Battle Is Savage

A sprinting battle involving an Audi R8 V10 Plus (the current incarnation of the Ingolstadt supercar) and the Ferrari 488 GTB is spicy enough to catch most aficionados' attention. Nevertheless, the straight line fight we're here to show you today takes things even higher, since it involves tuned incarnations of the said supercars.

And while the brawl we have here isn't a drag race per se, we're dealing with the next best thing, namely an acceleration comparison - you'll get to see the dashboard instruments of both velocity tools, so we can probably call this a battle of the numbers.Both cars were hooned from a standing start, which means the Audi was able to make use of its all-paw traction advantage. However, since we're talking about a generous confrontation, one that saw the beasts going all the way to 300 km/h (make that 186 mph), the rear-wheel-drive Prancing Horse had plenty of time to recover.Now, when it comes to the mods fitted to the cars, we'll use the alphabetic order and start with the Audi. The R8 V10 Plus we have here has been massaged by MTM. The infamous German tuner fitted the 5.2-liter V10 heart of the mid-engined machine with a supercharger kit, one that takes things all the way to 802 ponies (keep in mind that the stock car has 610 horses).As for the Maranello machine, this hand been tweaked by VOS Performance. We're looking at a lighter approach, one that only involves the exhaust and themapping. Thus, the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 of the 488 GTB , which delivers 670 hp in factory trim, now allows the driver to play with no less than 780 hp.The piece of footage bringing us the battle also shows individual driving scenes using a POV take, which means you'll get a respectable sample of each supercar's might, soundtrack included.