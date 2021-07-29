800HP Porsche 911 GT2 RS Goes for 217MPH (349KPH) Run on Busy Autobahn

The German Autobahn may look like most other highways you might find across the globe, but behind its seemingly mundane appearance hides one of the world's greatest inventions. 15 photos



There are mainly three reasons for that: one, the "no speed limit" rule doesn't apply everywhere, so you'll still need to watch your speedo most of the time or face the fines; two, drivers know the rules and tend to play by them, which means that even when they do go fast, everyone's actions are largely predictable; three, nobody goes fast just for the sake of it.



Well, we say "nobody", but that's not entirely true. If you had the key to a Porsche 911 GT2 RS parked on the side of a no speed limit



Joking aside (nobody should drive above the speed they feel comfortable at regardless of the environment and the vehicle they're in), it would be hard to resist the temptation, particularly when the GT2 RS at hand had even more power than the 700 hp it gets when stock. In this case, thanks to modifications from LCE Performance, we're looking at 800 hp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm).



The GT2's cornering abilities might go to waste on the often straight Autobahn, but it's one of the few places that offer the required conditions (long-enough piece of asphalt and no speed limits) for this extreme 911 can stretch its wings to the max. Originally, the



The road seemed pretty busy that day, but the driver manages to find an open patch where he could push the



However, we haven't become so spoiled that we can't enjoy a car doing that kind of speed on what is a public road, particularly since it offers a very interesting (if useless) insight: at 217 mph, the sound of the 3.8 turbocharged flat-six is completely overpowered by the wind noise the



People who've never driven on the Autobahn imagine its "no speed limit" nature transforms it into total mayhem. However, cross the border into Germany and you might be surprised to notice that the traffic is likely one of the most civilized, organized, and free flowing you've ever encountered.There are mainly three reasons for that: one, the "no speed limit" rule doesn't apply everywhere, so you'll still need to watch your speedo most of the time or face the fines; two, drivers know the rules and tend to play by them, which means that even when they do go fast, everyone's actions are largely predictable; three, nobody goes fast just for the sake of it.Well, we say "nobody", but that's not entirely true. If you had the key to a Porsche 911 GT2 RS parked on the side of a no speed limit Autobahn section, would you really stop at 155 mph (250 km/h), or would you go all the way? If your answer is anything but the latter, we're sorry to say it but you're doing it wrong.Joking aside (nobody should drive above the speed they feel comfortable at regardless of the environment and the vehicle they're in), it would be hard to resist the temptation, particularly when the GT2 RS at hand had even more power than the 700 hp it gets when stock. In this case, thanks to modifications from LCE Performance, we're looking at 800 hp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm).The GT2's cornering abilities might go to waste on the often straight Autobahn, but it's one of the few places that offer the required conditions (long-enough piece of asphalt and no speed limits) for this extreme 911 can stretch its wings to the max. Originally, the 911 GT2 RS is capped at a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph), but after the mods, the limit was pushed to 223 mph (360 kph).The road seemed pretty busy that day, but the driver manages to find an open patch where he could push the Porsche GT2 RS to the limit. He decides to stop at 217 mph (349 kph) despite the fact there was no apparent reason not to carry on, but he might have seen or felt something we're missing just by looking at the clip.However, we haven't become so spoiled that we can't enjoy a car doing that kind of speed on what is a public road, particularly since it offers a very interesting (if useless) insight: at 217 mph, the sound of the 3.8 turbocharged flat-six is completely overpowered by the wind noise the 911 makes. Well, it's not like a track-focused car like the GT2 RS has the best soundproofing on the market anyway.

Editor's note: Stock Porsche 911 GT2 RS featured in the photo gallery Stock Porsche 911 GT2 RS featured in the photo gallery