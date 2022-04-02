800-Mile Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 Sold for $275,000, Sticker Price Was $110,295

Someone bought a brand-new 2022 Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 for $275,000 on April 1st without it being a joke. A dealer auctioned the truck who also promised there will be no extra charges if it was going to be sold to someone from outside of California. Enthusiasts and watchers were impressed about the result, to say the least.
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 deliveries began in December last year with just one unit leaving the factory and reaching its new owner. As you might know already, this all-electric truck sold immediately after reservations were made possible. The interest people manifested surprised even the company executives who told the press at the time they were delighted about how the EV was received.
With the Hummer EV Pickup now reaching more owners or companies, transactions on the “used” market were expected to happen. What almost nobody foresaw was one selling for more than $164,000 over the MSRP which couldn’t be changed by dealers because the manufacturer handled the reservations.
But it happened. This all-electric truck with four-wheel steering and the impressive Crab Walk function found itself a new owner for the impressive price of $275,000. This unit was an Edition 1 spec, which means it has all the bells and whistles, including the three electric motors, air-ride suspension, the 200-kWh battery pack, Super Cruise, launch control, underbody cameras, the extreme off-road package, multifunction tailgate, and removable transparent panels.
The Detroit-built truck was offered on BaT at no reserve after the selling dealer put just ten miles on the odometer. This new Hummer doesn’t even have its own section on the auction site. It’s listed under the “Electric Vehicles” category.
While we’re strongly in favor of people spending their hard-earned money exactly as they please, we can’t help but wonder if the “used” car market is still extremely hot or there’s just enough money to go around for everything that generates a little hype.
A couple of auction watchers sarcastically said they feel like they’re in the metaverse, indicating that something like this can’t actually take place in our own current reality. While the BaT community was polite about the surprising transaction and didn’t let out a lot of their own feelings, social media feedback turned into a bashing contest where someone said rich people are “ruining the car enthusiast market one auction at a time.”
In the end, the market makes its own rules even if some of us like it or not. Supply and demand both play a major role in these buying and selling decisions.
Let's also not forget that the first GMC Hummer EV Pickup sold for $2.5 million.
Cheaper versions of the all-electric truck will arrive in 2024 with prices starting from around $80,000 if battery cell costs won't completely unbalance the scales.
