800 HP Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG Drag Races C63 Wagon, Macan GTS

Drag racing just brand new, factory-fresh cars can get a little boring. Ever wonder how the E63 and M5 ended up with such similar performance, even though they were developed separately?
Automakers have to meet certain emissions targets and set themselves power benchmarks too. But tuners don't have such problems. They can go as wild as the customer wants/can afford.

You might think that super-fast performance SUVs have only been around since the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and the Lamborghini Urus, but Mercedes is here to set you straight.

There was a time when AMG was added to the very end of the model name, and the ML 63 was king. This behemoth came with a much larger and, wed' argue, better-sounding 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8. In this scenario, a tuner by the name of LA Performance managed to squeeze out over 800 horsepower from 525 HP, though we have seen some examples producing even more.

Its rivals are being overshadowed, even though they're a bit more modern. First to the line is the current C63 S, seen in T-model wagon format. Under its hood is a 4.0-liter V8 making a respectable 510 horsepower, which unfortunately all goes to the back wheels.

Next, we have a Golf 7.5 R, which usually maxes out at about 480-500 HP if it keeps the 2.0 TSI engine. It's no competition for the ML 63 AMG, ut the Corvette that follows is.

For a good SUV-on-SUV battle, we also have a Porsche Macan GTS. The 2015-2018 model made 360 horsepower from its 3.0-liter V6. Using the magic of PDK, it got to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, but it's no match for the AMG. The Merc pulls away quickly and never looks back.

So if you want a super-fast SUV, forget the Urus. Just buy a used ML 63 AMG for a fraction of the price and have dialed up a bit.

