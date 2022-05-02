800-HP CTS-V Drag Races 500-HP Mustang, All Bets Are Off

Working with kids, I often get asked questions that might seem silly. "Do you think a 500-HP Supra would be a good car for a beginner? Can a Supra outrun an Aventador in a drag race" and that's just the start of it. But you need to always answer those questions, as difficult, silly, or annoying as they might sound. And if you don't know the answer, then go ahead and do your research together with them.

