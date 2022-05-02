800-HP CTS-V Drag Races 500-HP Mustang, All Bets Are Off

Working with kids, I often get asked questions that might seem silly. "Do you think a 500-HP Supra would be a good car for a beginner? Can a Supra outrun an Aventador in a drag race" and that's just the start of it. But you need to always answer those questions, as difficult, silly, or annoying as they might sound. And if you don't know the answer, then go ahead and do your research together with them.
So if a kid ever asks you whether a Cadillac CTS-V can win a quarter-mile (402 meters) race against a Fox Body Mustang, you might just answer by saying: It depends! Today's video might shine some light on the topic, but the outcome depends on the specs of each vehicle.
Neither of them is running a stock setup. And you shouldn't be fooled by appearances either. Both are well-equipped for the task ahead, and we're bound to witness an exciting battle!
This 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon has seen a fair share of action in the past decade. The supercharged 6.2-liter LSA under the hood has been beefed up to about 800-hp and 800 lb-ft (1,084 Nm) of torque, and it's running on E85! But with all that power, it does have some drawbacks.
A six-speed manual transmission isn't going to be ideal for today's race. And this is by no means a light vehicle, as it weighs in at 4,300 lbs (1,950 kg). But it does help that the owner installed a set of Mickey Thompson tires before this challenge.
Fox Body Mustang. Even before looking at the Hoosier tires, the massive hood cowl is a sign that this 30-year-old vehicle is here to win. The base engine is a carburated 351 ci (5.8-liters), but it has been stroked to slightly over 400 ci (6.6-liters).
The owner hasn't dyno tested the car yet, but he expects an output of about 500-hp to the wheels. This car is a lot lighter than the CTS-V, at 3,000 lbs (1,360 kg), and it also has a 3-speed automatic transmission to work with.
If that doesn't sound impressive yet, you should know that this Fox Body is capable of running the quarter-mile in 9 seconds or less, when nitrous oxide is used. With that in mind, it sounds like the CTS-V has got a difficult task up ahead, especially if they have to launch from a dig.
Predictions from people watching the race live also favor the Mustang, but we've got three runs ahead before the score is settled. As always, the first car to cross the 1,000-ft (304 meters) finish line gets the win.
In an attempt to even the odds a bit, the Hoonigan squad decides to give the CTS-V a two-car lengths worth of advantage. Watching this second run unfold we have to say two things: thank God for onboard cameras and the magnificent sound of a supercharger in action!
This time, the tables have turned, and the Cadillac CTS-V Wagon wins the race. As they're tied for points, a third run is required for a winner to be decided. For this last battle, the Fox Body Mustang will be just one car length away from its opponent for the starting procedure.
Strangely enough, it's Mike that gets on the gas early this time, but Jonathan decided to go all out as well. At the end of the day, the altered start procedures and the massive power and torque figures on the CTS-V Wagon tip the scale in its favor. Call it fair or not, at least it was quite exciting to watch!
