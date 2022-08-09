80-Meter Super Yacht Concept Blends Stealth With Style

I am not sold on the assertion the design of the 80-meter (262-foot) M51 concept yacht dubbed 'Forge' symbolizes a silhouette of a volcano on the water, but it's impressive. With its angular blackened windows and contrasting orange-colored overhangs, I am seeing the M51 as James Bond meets Area 51 with a prop or two.
The bow has a confident and tad angry look about it that is only softened by the contrast between the color scope of gray and black highlighted by orange and white. The color scheme works and lays bare the boring nature of a typical white hull many designers employ.
Moving aft, the stern has a 'Batmobile' or '57 Chevy look with obtuse-angled tail fins and defining lines void of any radii. From the stern looking toward the bow, the Forge appears to have a set of wings upfront with matching windowed cowlings facing aft. The wings themselves look as though they jut out from the hull, but in a tribute to the design, they are in fact inside the hull.
The bow is deceptively long and sleek with a helipad on the foredeck. The Forge has sizeable port and starboard foldout balconies just aft of amidship and a grand staircase leading from the wrap-around deck to an expansive pool area.
Its domed design allows for an expansive interior with a vaulted ceiling in the sky lounge along with an upper deck master suite with a panoramic glass ceiling. The hue of the natural wooden interior walls blends perfectly with the earth tone colors of the furnishings.
The exquisite Anthony Glasson design also provides for a fully equipped gym and sauna, a deprivation tank, and full-beam port and starboard toy garages.
The overall interior volume is 1750 gross tons with a 12-meter (39.4 feet) beam. The hull is ice-class rated and powered by a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system with a 5000 nautical mile range.
