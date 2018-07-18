7YO Girl Survives Drunk-Driving Crash, Is Hit-and-Killed while Texting 911

A 7-year-old girl managed to escape death on the I-94, after her drunk father crashed the car they were in, only to be hit and killed by another driver, as she tried to cross the Interstate.
According to Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw, DeSandra was in the same car with her father (who has not been named) when he lost control of the car and smashed into an abandoned vehicle just outside Detroit.
The girl, believing her father to be dead, grabbed her belongings and left, seeking help, ClickOnDetroit reports. She texted 911 and was with an operator when she decided to cross the Interstate.
At the same time, police received a call from a female driver, saying she feared she had hit a pedestrian. Officers arrived at the scene couldn’t find any sign of impact on the woman’s car – and they definitely didn’t connect the 2 events.
“[The father] was very intoxicated from what they could tell from the scene. They had to help him out of the vehicle,” Shaw says of the first crash. “He wasn't giving any information. Nothing indicating that anyone else was in the vehicle at the time.”
DeSandra’s body was found later, in the median, about a mile from the wreck of her father’s car. The woman had hit her as she tried to cross the Interstate, and will probably be facing charges herself.
The girl’s father is now in hospital, recovering from a head wound. A police investigation into the drunk driving is underway, and he will, most likely, be facing charges.
“Here’s a 7-year-old girl who’s not going to go to prom. She’s not going to graduated high school, go to college, have kids, have a career,” Lt. Shaw adds. “You have the poor lady that was driving down I-94 that struck [DeSandra] and who is going to deal with that for the rest of her life, a family who lost a daughter, a dad who is currently in the hospital now because of being involved in that drunk driving incident, [and] a mom who lost a daughter.”
And all this could have been avoided if the father hadn’t gotten behind the wheel drunk.
