7K-Mile 2003 Aprilia RSV Mille Could Give That Liter-Bike Itch of Yours a Good Scratch

Those who seek power on a budget will want to pay very close attention to the paragraphs that follow.
Belonging to the 2003 model-year, the Aprilia RSV Mille we’re about to examine has a mere 7k miles (11,200 km) on its digital clock. Underneath its sporty overalls, Noale’s titan houses a fuel-injected 998cc V-twin powerhouse developed by Rotax. Paired with a slipper clutch and a six-speed gearbox, the engine carries dual-spark cylinder heads, eight valves, and a beefy compression ratio of 11.4:1.
This liquid-cooled DOHC fiend is good for up to 128 liquid-cooled ponies when the crank turns at 9,500 revs per minute. On the other hand, it can produce a very respectable 76 pound-feet (103 Nm) of twist once the tachometer’s needle reaches the 7,250-rpm mark. With these power output digits on tap, the RSV will require precisely eleven seconds to complete a quarter-mile sprint.
That’s certainly nothing to sneeze at, and Aprilia’s crotch rocket is going to continue accelerating towards a top speed of 165 mph (266 kph) if solicited. Its construction is held together by an aluminum twin-spar frame, whose front end stands on inverted 43 mm (1.7-inch) Showa forks adjustable for preload, rebound and compression damping.
At the rear, the motorcycle’s suspension arrangement comprises a Sachs piggyback shock absorber with progressive linkage. Braking is made possible by dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) floating discs and four-piston Brembo calipers up front, along with a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) rotor and a twin-piston caliper out back. Without taking any fluids into consideration, the Italian phenom weighs in at 412 pounds (187 kg).
It’s now time for us to wrap this up, but you’d be wrong to think that we’ve talked about the Mille’s specs just for the sake of it. The exemplar shown above is currently heading to auction at no reserve, so feel free to make an offer on Bring a Trailer if you want to see it parked in your garage! As the bidding process will be ending tomorrow (August 25), make sure you act sooner rather than later.
