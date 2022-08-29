$77,000 Harley-Davidson Curve Queen Sure Seems Made for Royals Only

We’re now in the second year of Harley-Davidson’s FXDR absence from the market, after the American bike maker decided to pull the thing out of production back in 2021. But that doesn’t mean the model does not make the occasional headlines, as we uncover them in the portfolio of custom shops from across the world.
The FXDR we have here was put together some years ago by a Swiss crew called Bundnerbike. It’s no longer called FXDR, but Curve Queen, for reasons that have to do with how the shop sees the end product.
Described as a machine that has “impressive sportiness paired with incomparable elegance and unprecedented driving pleasure,” the bike went through the usual transformation process, one that took it from its stock $20,000 value to almost four times that, $77,000. Quite a steep price, and one not many average Joes can afford.
The main modification made to the bike is the conversion of the rear in a bid to allow it to accommodate a 300 mm wide wheel. Sized 18 inches, just like the front one, it helps the build stand out a whole lot more than it did back when it was stock.
Then, the whole thing was propped on an air suspension system, and a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust was slapped onto one side that, together with the custom air filter, are the single biggest modifications made to the stock engine.
The body kit and other extras the custom shop used for the bike includes everything from the custom fuel tank and leather seat to the revised handlebar up front and black anodized fork.
The bike, still listed on the garage’s website, is probably doing the rounds on roads across Europe for years now, but that doesn’t mean, if you feel a bit like royalty, you can’t have another Curve Queen made for you to enjoy.
