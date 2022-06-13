76-Year-Old Granny Sprints in a 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid, Her Reaction Is Priceless

Now, this is something wholesome! A grandmother that goes by the name of Karen gets in the driver’s seat in a 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid. She tests the instantaneous acceleration but doesn’t allow her excitement to overcome the need for safety while on public roads.
Let’s be honest here for a minute. Many gearheads complained a lot about electric cars not having the same emotional feedback that performance internal combustion engine vehicles bring to the table. There may be no explosions under the hood of an all-electric vehicle, but that doesn’t mean it’s not able to make you smile or even laugh uncontrollably.
And the video you can watch down below proves just that. It was recently published by Tesla on Instagram. We can see the elderly woman confidently grabbing the yoke and getting ready to let her foot get heavy on the accelerator pedal.
But the granny didn’t want to endanger anyone, so she briefly and very safely tested the capabilities of the car. The lights turn green, and she allows the vehicle to creep away. She even tries to fool her passengers before accelerating to 43 mph (69 kph) by telling them she’s scared. Immediately after she slamms the throttle and does a short pull with the Model S Plaid. The instant feedback provided by Tesla’s four-motor configuration made her immensely happy.
The granny joyfully says, “What fun!” three times before the video cuts off. Now that’s a good start to another week full of events, meetings, and unwelcomed economic news.
At the end of the day, if we’re being honest with each other, a car that can reach a peak of 1,020 hp (1,006 bhp), can drive itself, and can comfortably seat five persons shouldn’t be impolitely disregarded just because it has electric motors and not a big-block engine. Instead, what we should celebrate today is that we can still choose what we want to drive. Nobody’s forcing anyone to switch to an EV. Some carmakers continue to make great V12, V10s, V8s, or in-line six-cylinder power plants.
Maybe we should all follow Ms. Karen’s path and just enjoy the continuous progress made by the automotive industry. There’s no need to take sides. Everyone can happily coexist.
