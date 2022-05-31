750-HP BMW X3 M Is Unleashed on the Autobahn, Tries to Hit 180 MPH

I was never a big fan of SUVs, as my attention was always focused on sports cars. But after driving a few modern-day ones, including the Volvo XC90 T8, I've changed my mind. These road-going giants might not have a place on the racetrack, but they can be quite fast on the road. And you don't even have to spend a fortune on a Lamborghini Urus to own a fast SUV.

