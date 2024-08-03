748\-BHP Roadster Shop Rampage Could Help You Score Two Million GT7 Credits

One thing I noticed after spending a lot of time in Gran Turismo 7 is that I don't care about driving fast on public roads afterward, and that's perfect! I can't go to the racetrack every week, but I can use my PS5 daily.
Things have been moving quickly with the game recently. We just had a new update that changed the physics and added six new cars and a racetrack. We've seen several Time Trials, so there's plenty of action to choose from. Most recently, Polyphony Digital added a third Time Trial for people to have a go at. I'll be sure to give it a try soon.
But I still had to pay Trial Mountain a visit before moving on to Spa. I also just looked to see what my Red Bull Ring ranking looks like after two days. I was in the Top 4,000 drivers in the world when I initially published the story. Many more competitors have joined since (almost 60,000 in 48 hours), and I'm now down to P21,157 overall. As the Time Trial concludes on August 15, everyone is bound to improve their lap time, so I should have another go, too.
It has a turbocharged 1.8-liter engine with a maximum output of 189 hp and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm). Although it's not heavy at 2,804 lbs (1,272 kg), I didn't expect any miracles. I have been driving FWD cars since day one, so it wasn't a challenge either. Let's just say there's plenty of time to admire the scenery. I would still be happy to drive this car in the real world, but it's fairly slow by GT7 standards. I reached a top speed of 203 kph through the long tunnel and only ran into a bit of wheelspin going downhill.
I still have a problem with mastering weight transfers, so the car occasionally oversteers into certain corners (but it's quite manageable). My second lap was the fastest one, with a time of 2:35.542. And I don't think I'll ever drive this car again without spending at least 100,000 credits on upgrades.
If you need a memory refresh, this JDM icon has a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine under the hood, with a maximum output of 250 hp and 224 lb-ft (303.7 Nm). It uses an AWD setup and is slightly heavier than the Polo at 3,042 lbs (1,380 kg). The first thing I noticed about it is that it has the standard Japanese 180 kph (111 mph) speedometer.
But I reached a top speed of 220 kph on this track, and there's more potential to unlock. As you'd expect, it's fun going sideways in it. Whereas the Polo felt like a commuter car, the Celica GT-FOUR is the real deal for racing. I stopped the watch at 2:28.212 on my second lap and was eager to test my next vehicle.
I thought about getting an orange one for a second but ultimately went for Triple Yellow with black and white stripes. I giggled when I noticed my 2017 Ford GT had the same look. With 525 bhp on tap, I knew the Shelby GT350R might be a bit too tailhappy. It's the heaviest of the three cars I tested before engaging in the Time Trial, and it certainly needs some upgraded brakes for serious track time like this.
It was difficult to tame it at the limit, and I ultimately had more fun in the Celica. Sure, hitting 260+ kph in the tunnel is fun, and my fast lap was 2:15.351. But it's probably a better choice for tracks like the Tokyo Expressway or another less technical venue.
It's lighter than the Shelby GT350R at 3,100 lbs (1,406 kg), and I think I remember seeing it at the SEMA Show in 2014. My first reaction to driving it? Holy Mother of Christ, this thing is fast! It will hit 289 kph down the main straight and has the stopping power to prepare you for the next corner.
Watching Tigdney's guide on how to score Gold for this Time Trial, I realized that where I was using second gear, he was up in fourth to help stabilize the car. So, it was time to bring out the Logitech G29 for a serious lap. I brought it down to 2:01.032 on my first attempt but realized something after several more laps. Driving this car felt frustrating to me. I may not be skilled enough to handle it, or it isn't a good match for this track. I spent almost half an hour more trying to improve my record but could only secure a 2:00.811 lap.
Meanwhile, the top-ranking drivers in the world are nine seconds faster. I hope the following guide will help you in your quest. I think I'll just jump over to Spa instead. I won't continue racing an event that doesn't bring me any joy. That would be pointless. Let me know how you fared by commenting below!
But I still had to pay Trial Mountain a visit before moving on to Spa. I also just looked to see what my Red Bull Ring ranking looks like after two days. I was in the Top 4,000 drivers in the world when I initially published the story. Many more competitors have joined since (almost 60,000 in 48 hours), and I'm now down to P21,157 overall. As the Time Trial concludes on August 15, everyone is bound to improve their lap time, so I should have another go, too.
Volkswagen Polo GTI '14
For today, I knew I needed some practice at the Trial Mountain Circuit. I've never driven it in reverse, and it turned out to be trickier than expected. With less than 200,000 credits in my account, buying three cars wasn't easy. The Volkswagen Polo GTI '14 was my first choice, as it only costs 28,000 credits at Brand Central.
It has a turbocharged 1.8-liter engine with a maximum output of 189 hp and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm). Although it's not heavy at 2,804 lbs (1,272 kg), I didn't expect any miracles. I have been driving FWD cars since day one, so it wasn't a challenge either. Let's just say there's plenty of time to admire the scenery. I would still be happy to drive this car in the real world, but it's fairly slow by GT7 standards. I reached a top speed of 203 kph through the long tunnel and only ran into a bit of wheelspin going downhill.
I still have a problem with mastering weight transfers, so the car occasionally oversteers into certain corners (but it's quite manageable). My second lap was the fastest one, with a time of 2:35.542. And I don't think I'll ever drive this car again without spending at least 100,000 credits on upgrades.
Toyota Celica GT-FOUR (ST205) '94
The Toyota Celica GT-FOUR was the most interesting, affordable car in the Used Car lot. I got it for 65,100 credits, and I genuinely expected it would be around ten seconds faster than the Polo.
If you need a memory refresh, this JDM icon has a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine under the hood, with a maximum output of 250 hp and 224 lb-ft (303.7 Nm). It uses an AWD setup and is slightly heavier than the Polo at 3,042 lbs (1,380 kg). The first thing I noticed about it is that it has the standard Japanese 180 kph (111 mph) speedometer.
But I reached a top speed of 220 kph on this track, and there's more potential to unlock. As you'd expect, it's fun going sideways in it. Whereas the Polo felt like a commuter car, the Celica GT-FOUR is the real deal for racing. I stopped the watch at 2:28.212 on my second lap and was eager to test my next vehicle.
Ford Shelby GT350R '16
The Ford Shelby GT350R '16 is slightly more expensive than the Celica: I paid 75,000 credits for it at Brand Central. One thing that surprised me is that you can choose between so many colors!
I thought about getting an orange one for a second but ultimately went for Triple Yellow with black and white stripes. I giggled when I noticed my 2017 Ford GT had the same look. With 525 bhp on tap, I knew the Shelby GT350R might be a bit too tailhappy. It's the heaviest of the three cars I tested before engaging in the Time Trial, and it certainly needs some upgraded brakes for serious track time like this.
It was difficult to tame it at the limit, and I ultimately had more fun in the Celica. Sure, hitting 260+ kph in the tunnel is fun, and my fast lap was 2:15.351. But it's probably a better choice for tracks like the Tokyo Expressway or another less technical venue.
Trial Mountain Circuit Time Trial
This venue is 3.37 miles (5,434 m) long, essentially a touge road with two long straights. Practice is always crucial, and I'm unfamiliar with the layout yet. I didn't know how the Roadster Shop Rampage would behave here, but I wasn't very optimistic. This modified second-gen Camaro uses a naturally aspirated LS7 with 748 bhp and 699.4 lb-ft (948.3 Nm) on tap.
It's lighter than the Shelby GT350R at 3,100 lbs (1,406 kg), and I think I remember seeing it at the SEMA Show in 2014. My first reaction to driving it? Holy Mother of Christ, this thing is fast! It will hit 289 kph down the main straight and has the stopping power to prepare you for the next corner.
The engine sounds great, but all that power brings a huge responsibility. Wheel spin is common, and the car will slide through every corner if you don't use short shifting to avoid that scenario. On my second lap, I scored a 2:02.819, which was good enough for P40,250 but insufficient for the Bronze Record Reward. At least I won a 6-Star Roulette ticket for my driving marathon (500,000 credits in the bank!).
Watching Tigdney's guide on how to score Gold for this Time Trial, I realized that where I was using second gear, he was up in fourth to help stabilize the car. So, it was time to bring out the Logitech G29 for a serious lap. I brought it down to 2:01.032 on my first attempt but realized something after several more laps. Driving this car felt frustrating to me. I may not be skilled enough to handle it, or it isn't a good match for this track. I spent almost half an hour more trying to improve my record but could only secure a 2:00.811 lap.
Meanwhile, the top-ranking drivers in the world are nine seconds faster. I hope the following guide will help you in your quest. I think I'll just jump over to Spa instead. I won't continue racing an event that doesn't bring me any joy. That would be pointless. Let me know how you fared by commenting below!