'74 Ford Bronco for Sale With SVT Cobra V8 Looks Like Pure Open-Top Crawling Fun

Did the title get your attention? That's good, as this 1974 Ford Bronco with numerous customization features that underwent full restoration at one point needs a new home. We reckon you might adopt it—if you had that kind of money lying around.
How much money are we talking about? Keep reading to find out, as we'll reveal the asking price towards the end of the story. In the meantime, we have to tell you that the restoration ended roughly twelve years ago, and it was a frame-off process during which every component received the right amount of tender loving care.
The purple exterior may not be our first choice for an old 4x4, but it somewhat looks good on this 1974 Ford Bronco. The interior is simple and features a pair of bucket seats wrapped in gray leather and suede, with custom embossing on the headrests. It has a three-spoke steering wheel, the usual metal accents, numerous gauges, and a roll cage should it decide to go belly up.
Do you think this 1974 Ford Bronco has seen a lot of action? Well, it hasn't, as the vendor reveals that it has only a few miles under its belt. The odometer read 514 (827 km) at the time of cataloging, and this means you're looking at a brand-new vehicle that's 50 years old. It can give you tanlines on the go, and should it start raining all of a sudden, then the rag top should be enough to keep your hair dry. We don't know about the rest of your body, but it also has side windows for that. Guess you'll easily know where the wind comes from.
An absolute joy to drive on the road and off the beaten path, this old-timer could become yours. You will have to pay $54,900 before signing your name on the dotted line, and that's $25,000 less than another 1974 Ford Bronco that we wrote about half a year ago. That copy found a new home, as the ad is no longer available, and this one should follow in its footsteps soon. But how much would you pay for it if you were shopping for a first-gen Bronco with several mods and a punchy motor under the hood?
There is also a box in the cargo area that can hold different gear in place when this classic 4x4 ventures off the lit path. And it can certainly do so with the tweaked suspension and large off-road tires. Motivation is provided by an SVT Cobra V8 with undisclosed output and thrust that goes to the four-wheel drive system through an automatic transmission. It has fuel injection, a performance cam, headers, GT40 heads, and a dual exhaust system.
