710-HP Infinitas-Tuned 2022 BMW M3 G80 Sniffs 200 MPH on Autobahn Top Speed Test

More on this:

1 The 2022 BMW M3 Competition Might Not Be Perfect, But It’s Still an Amazing Driver’s Car

2 Can the Jeep Trackhawk Hold Its Ground Against the New BMW M3 Competition?

3 Entry-Level Porsche 911 Carrera Defends Title Against BMW M3 Competition Round a Track

4 New BMW M3 Is Ready to Catch Bad Guys in Australia, Gets Victoria Police Attire

5 BMW M3 Competition RWD Races M3 Competition xDrive To Settle Age Old Debate