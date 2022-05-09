710-HP Infinitas-Tuned 2022 BMW M3 G80 Sniffs 200 MPH on Autobahn Top Speed Test

There’s a first time for everything. For BMW, the 2022 M3 comes with an all-wheel drive for the first time in its history. For enthusiasts, it’s the perfect time to test out its capabilities on the road, and TopSpeedGermany didn’t waste any time sampling its competencies on the German Autobahn.
Well, let’s face it. Humans are perhaps the most insatiable creatures on earth. We never get enough of anything good and are always looking for more. The 2022 BMW M3 G80 makes a solid 503 hp, but for German tuner Infinitas, 710 hp (720 ps) feels about right.
On their latest upload, the folks over at TopSpeedGermany took a 2022 BMW M3 Competition G80 XDrive with a stage 1 tune from German tuner Infinitas to the Autobahn for a top speed test.
If you know anything about BMW’s combination of ‘M’ and ‘3’ (M3) reputation, you understand the result is a spectacular driving experience. Forget anything anyone says about the hideousness of its front grille—the 2022 M3 sedan surpasses its expectations.
A stock 2022 BMW M3 Competition G80 XDrive features a twin-turbo 3-liter in-line six engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission making 503 hp/510 ps (375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. It runs on an all-wheel-drive system that includes a rear-wheel-drive model. According to stats declared at the factory, the new M3 will do 0-60 mph in 3.3-seconds (0-100 km/h in 3.5-seconds with a top speed of 290 km/h (180 mph).
But this isn’t your ordinary 2022 BMW M3 sedan. With the Infinitas tune, there’s a little bit more juice in the can—making 217 hp more than the stock model.
When it’s time to hit the Autobahn, the Infinitas-tuned M3 G80 xDrive eats up the tarmac at top-spec sports car speeds. Perhaps the most exciting thing about this M3 is how easily it gets to the 190 mph+ mark.
Nothing changes going uphill. It effortlessly gets to 186 mph (300 km/h) and thunders to 195 mph (314 km/h) on the straights. It’s a marvel to watch the transformation, considering the 2022 M3 double-up as a daily driver.
Behind the wheel, this M3 turns swiftly with impeccable steer response. Thanks to its carbon-ceramic brakes, it comes to a halt as quickly as it races to the 190 mph mark. The driver confidently switches through lanes and glides effortlessly through uneven surfaces.
During the test, the 2022 M3 G80 does 100 to 200 km/h (62 to 124 mph) in 6.2-seconds, an impressive fete for a daily driver. We can’t wait to see its potential with more tunes.
