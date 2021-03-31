700-WHP Lexus IS 300 Beats Corvette Z06 So Bad It Shakes Kentucky to the Core

Ask any Lexus aficionado about the first-generation IS, and they’ll surely bring up the 3.0-liter 2JZ-GE straight-six unit found under the hood of the IS 300 variant. Lexus felt this was the one that could challenge the E46 BMW 3-Series, and it was all because of that engine.
The 2JZ-GE is a Toyota Supra engine, albeit without turbocharging, plus various internal changes. That meant that it could only produce 215 hp (218 PS) and 218 lb-ft (296 Nm) of torque. Still, owners quickly realized the benefits of adding those Supra turbos back on and with the proper modifications, you could easily double, if not triple the IS 300’s stock power output.
Having said that, we’re not sure exactly what modifications were made to this particular IS 300, but turbocharging is definitely one of them. The result, according to the uploader of the video below, is a staggering 700 horsepower at the wheels, which translates to a little over 800 horsepower at the crank.
Keep in mind that as lightweight as the C7 Corvette Z06 is, the first-generation Lexus IS weighs even less. The difference is about 220 lbs (100 kg) in favor of the Japanese sports sedan.
Speaking of the Vette, it looks like the same car that beat a tuned Camaro ZL1 in a clip we shared with you yesterday. Mods include American Racing headers, plus a cold air intake and a 93 tune, for a total of roughly 600 horsepower at the wheels, so 700+ hp at the crank.
It’s actually not that much more than what you get with a stock Z06, where the 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 engine produces 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque.
To be honest, we expected this race to be relatively close, despite the Lexus’ power and weight advantage. Sure, the Corvette (with this configuration) was always going to lose this one, but we didn’t expect to see its heart get ripped out like that.
Having said that, we’re not sure exactly what modifications were made to this particular IS 300, but turbocharging is definitely one of them. The result, according to the uploader of the video below, is a staggering 700 horsepower at the wheels, which translates to a little over 800 horsepower at the crank.
Keep in mind that as lightweight as the C7 Corvette Z06 is, the first-generation Lexus IS weighs even less. The difference is about 220 lbs (100 kg) in favor of the Japanese sports sedan.
Speaking of the Vette, it looks like the same car that beat a tuned Camaro ZL1 in a clip we shared with you yesterday. Mods include American Racing headers, plus a cold air intake and a 93 tune, for a total of roughly 600 horsepower at the wheels, so 700+ hp at the crank.
It’s actually not that much more than what you get with a stock Z06, where the 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 engine produces 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque.
To be honest, we expected this race to be relatively close, despite the Lexus’ power and weight advantage. Sure, the Corvette (with this configuration) was always going to lose this one, but we didn’t expect to see its heart get ripped out like that.