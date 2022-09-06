70-Year-Old British Double Decker Is Now a Lovely Tiny House on Wheels Available To Rent

Parked in a backyard in Portland, Oregon, the Royal Scott is a 1953 British double-decker bus with a rich history. It used to serve as a commuter bus in Manchester, England, but nowadays, it’s been turned into a lovely mid-century modern-inspired tiny house that’s available to rent via Airbnb.
The Royal Scott now belongs to Whit Scott, who had the clever idea to convert the bus into a unique house on wheels full of handmade details.
Measuring 28 ft (8.5 m) in length, the double-decker comes with an equipped kitchenette, a bathroom with a stall shower, and a cozy lounge area on the top floor, which also serves as a bedroom. The owner of the Royal Scott says that the conversion cost around $22,000, with the price of the bus included (about $8,000).
Scott strived to keep the bus as close to its original shape as possible, which is why some areas inside might feel a bit narrow, such as the ceiling height and the doorways. But it was a compromise that was worth making, with the double-decker-based tiny house boasting a unique design that’s just eye-pleasing.
The inside of the bus is artsy, with most of the walls being painted. On the first level, the Royal Scott tiny house has a seating area with a bench, an open kitchen filled with plants, and the bathroom. The bedroom/lounge area is located upstairs.
The kitchen has a countertop from Ikea, a deep sink, an induction cooktop, a toaster, a microwave, and a small fridge.
Moving on to the bathroom, it comes with a fully tiled shower, a Nature’s Head composting toilet, and a small sink.
A spiral staircase takes you to the upper deck where you have a spacious yet cozy lounge room with throw pillows and a queen-size bed with a wood headboard and reading lights on both sides. The owner also plans to install a projector in the lounge area.
If you’re interested in renting the Royal Scott, you can do so on Airbnb. If you just want to check it out, you can do so in the video below.
Measuring 28 ft (8.5 m) in length, the double-decker comes with an equipped kitchenette, a bathroom with a stall shower, and a cozy lounge area on the top floor, which also serves as a bedroom. The owner of the Royal Scott says that the conversion cost around $22,000, with the price of the bus included (about $8,000).
Scott strived to keep the bus as close to its original shape as possible, which is why some areas inside might feel a bit narrow, such as the ceiling height and the doorways. But it was a compromise that was worth making, with the double-decker-based tiny house boasting a unique design that’s just eye-pleasing.
The inside of the bus is artsy, with most of the walls being painted. On the first level, the Royal Scott tiny house has a seating area with a bench, an open kitchen filled with plants, and the bathroom. The bedroom/lounge area is located upstairs.
The kitchen has a countertop from Ikea, a deep sink, an induction cooktop, a toaster, a microwave, and a small fridge.
Moving on to the bathroom, it comes with a fully tiled shower, a Nature’s Head composting toilet, and a small sink.
A spiral staircase takes you to the upper deck where you have a spacious yet cozy lounge room with throw pillows and a queen-size bed with a wood headboard and reading lights on both sides. The owner also plans to install a projector in the lounge area.
If you’re interested in renting the Royal Scott, you can do so on Airbnb. If you just want to check it out, you can do so in the video below.