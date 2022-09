70-Year-Old British Double Decker Is Now a Lovely Tiny House on Wheels Available To Rent

The Royal Scott now belongs to Whit Scott, who had the clever idea to convert the bus into a unique house on wheels full of handmade details.Measuring 28 ft (8.5 m) in length, the double-decker comes with an equipped kitchenette, a bathroom with a stall shower, and a cozy lounge area on the top floor, which also serves as a bedroom. The owner of the Royal Scott says that the conversion cost around $22,000, with the price of the bus included (about $8,000).Scott strived to keep the bus as close to its original shape as possible, which is why some areas inside might feel a bit narrow, such as the ceiling height and the doorways. But it was a compromise that was worth making, with the double-decker-based tiny house boasting a unique design that’s just eye-pleasing.The inside of the bus is artsy, with most of the walls being painted. On the first level, the Royal Scott tiny house has a seating area with a bench, an open kitchen filled with plants, and the bathroom. The bedroom/lounge area is located upstairs.The kitchen has a countertop from Ikea, a deep sink, an induction cooktop, a toaster, a microwave, and a small fridge.Moving on to the bathroom, it comes with a fully tiled shower, a Nature’s Head composting toilet, and a small sink.A spiral staircase takes you to the upper deck where you have a spacious yet cozy lounge room with throw pillows and a queen-size bed with a wood headboard and reading lights on both sides. The owner also plans to install a projector in the lounge area.If you’re interested in renting the Royal Scott, you can do so on Airbnb . If you just want to check it out, you can do so in the video below.