7-Second Challenger Hellcat Redeye Rips Hard at Import vs Domestic World Cup in Maryland

This year’s World Cup Finals Import vs Domestic at Maryland International Dragway was perhaps one of the best. There were more than 400 race cars on the property, and 1320video captured a one-of-a-kind Redeye Challenger with a pretty intense setup weighing 4200 lbs.
Let’s think about this for a moment, most racers at a drag event try to lose as much weight as possible to improve performance. This Challenger Hellcat Redeye from Redeye Racing did the opposite. According to the owner, James Golden, the drag car initially weighed 4,900 lbs (2,222 kg) and was stripped down to 4,200 lbs (1,905 kg). There’s a little bit of weight reduction after swapping the roof and doors for carbon alternatives.
The highly modified Hellcat Redeye comes with a 426 BES motor with twin 79 Garret turbos. The current setup makes around 1,600 hp at 25 pounds of boost to the rear wheels. According to the owner, the Redeye is capable of producing 2,500 hp at 40 pounds of boost. Per pound, this Redeye is probably the fastest car In the world.
It also has a fascinating exhaust setup. The owner initially wanted zoomies, but that would have made the exhaust too long, causing turbo lag issues. The design team settled for the top front fenders to make it shorter. It is a 16-inch run from the turbo and 3-inches from the intercooler, eliminating any turbo lag, and giving it a cool, functional look.
The interior had a little surprise. It looked pretty stock apart from the shifters. Golden, in his defense, does not want a blown-out race car but a good-looking fast car.
For next year, they are looking to strip the car down to 3,200 lbs (1451 kg). They will also put in a straight axle and a four-link since the motor is way too powerful for the rear.
On the first race, the Redeye did 8.55s at 159.89 mph, and on day two, he did 8.89s at 163.99 mph. On day three, the Redeye did an impressive run of 8.07s at 168.62 mph. The Redeye’s next run was against Island Boys Jason Marsh’s 2,500 lbs FWD Honda Civic running 7.90s. It was an impressive run finishing with 7.96s at 171.49 mph against the Civic’s 7.91s at 192.06 mph.
