2 Zombified 1923 Autocar Dump Truck for Sale, Ready to Star in George Romero Remake

More on this:

6K-Mile 2008 Ducati 1098S Is a Modern-Day Roman Chariot With Sinister Vibes

The Ducati 1098S has to be one of our favorite Ducs, and we’ll bet most of you feel the same. 24 photos



When the four-stroke behemoth purrs at 9,750 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of no less than 160 stallions will be fed to a six-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the engine is good for up to 90 pound-feet (122 Nm) of crushing torque at approximately 8,000 spins per minute. The rear Marchesini hoop is kept in motion thanks to a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph).



Moreover, the



Up front, plentiful stopping power is conjured by dual 330 mm (13 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers, along with a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper at the rear end. In terms of weight, Bologna’s phenom will tip the scales at a mere 381 pounds (173 kg) on an empty stomach. Lastly, this mean machine also features an aftermarket clutch cover, Michelin tires, and new timing belts, among other premium items.



The 1098S is currently up for grabs at no reserve, and you’d only need a little over five grand to best the top bidder (for now)! If you’re feeling inclined to make this feral Duc a part of your family, be sure to pay the BaT website a visit before Tuesday afternoon (October 5), as that’s when the online As you scroll down the list of live auctions on Bring A Trailer, you’ll eventually run into an untarnished 2008 Ducati 1098S with less than 6k miles (9,000 km) on the clock. This brutal piece of Italian machinery is put in motion thanks to a liquid-cooled 1,099cc L-twin powerplant, with dual overhead cams, eight desmodromic valves, and a compression ratio of 12.5:1.When the four-stroke behemoth purrs at 9,750 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of no less than 160 stallions will be fed to a six-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the engine is good for up to 90 pound-feet (122 Nm) of crushing torque at approximately 8,000 spins per minute. The rear Marchesini hoop is kept in motion thanks to a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph).Moreover, the 1098S will accelerate from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in just three seconds flat, while its quarter-mile time is rated at a blistering 10.9 ticks. The powertrain components are embraced by a tubular steel trellis frame, which rests on fully-adjustable 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks and a top-shelf monoshock from Ohlins.Up front, plentiful stopping power is conjured by dual 330 mm (13 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers, along with a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper at the rear end. In terms of weight, Bologna’s phenom will tip the scales at a mere 381 pounds (173 kg) on an empty stomach. Lastly, this mean machine also features an aftermarket clutch cover, Michelin tires, and new timing belts, among other premium items.The 1098S is currently up for grabs at no reserve, and you’d only need a little over five grand to best the top bidder (for now)! If you’re feeling inclined to make this feral Duc a part of your family, be sure to pay the BaT website a visit before Tuesday afternoon (October 5), as that’s when the online auction will end.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.