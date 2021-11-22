'69 Charger Hellcat Swap Is a Time Warp We Want to Live In

The younger muscle car-oriented among all of us probably remember when David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan of Roadkill resurrected a classic Dodge Charger. They then fitted it with a 707-horsepower Hellcat HEMI engine, one of the very first restomods built to do so. The General Mayhem, as it was known, was completed a staggering seven years ago. Now, it seems someone's come along and done the same thing to the iconic 1969 model year.

11 photos