'66 Ford Bronco With Diesel Power Fails To Attract Buyer, Becomes Cheaper as a Result

From the multitude of classic Ford Broncos for sale that we covered these past few months, one of them, in particular, stands out. First, it features a diesel engine under the hood, and second, it can't seem to attract a buyer.
We first wrote about it towards the end of 2023. Back then, the vendor was asking $112,900, which sounds ridiculous, given that the modern-day Ford Bronco Raptor is far more affordable, kicking off at $90,035, excluding destination and dealer fees.
Fast-forward to last month, and the vendor revised the ad, significantly lowering the price. Back then, it commanded $87,900, and that is $25,000 less if you are interested in the math. Mind you, despite becoming much more affordable, this diesel-powered 1966 Ford Bronco still failed to sell, thus forcing the vendor to trim the asking price again.
So, how much do you think it now costs? Unless you said $77,900, you are wrong, as that's the magic number its future owner will have to cough up. As a result, this classic 4x4 is now $30,000 more affordable than it was half a year ago. We wouldn't be surprised if it still fails to find a new home, which would eventually mean another price trimming.
The ad speaks about the motor's "reliability and exceptional torque," and the vehicle is said to be able to "tackle any terrain and overcome obstacles with ease." It features a sleek black exterior, comfortable seats at the front and rear wrapped in black leather, and a timeless design inside and out with only a few gizmos that were common to that era.
If this 1966 Ford Bronco has suddenly become more appealing in your eyes, then you will have to click this link that will redirect you to the Garage Kept Motors website. That's where you will find the listing that reveals other stuff about it, as well as a generous image gallery that shows the classic 4x4 from all angles and reveals that everything is squeaky clean due to the full restoration process.
The vehicle has 65,608 miles (105,585 km) under its belt and a lot of life left in it. It looks like a great daily driver, and it certainly is a conversation starter, especially with the low-revving lump under the hood that's bound to raise many eyebrows. So, would you buy it now?
Despite commanding as much money as an LS-powered beast, this diesel Bronco is ready to hit the slopes again with its new suspension, jacked-up stance, and fat tires wrapped around the new wheels. The oil burner is a 3.9-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel with four cylinders. A five-speed automatic transmission delivers the undisclosed output and torque to the four-wheel drive system.
