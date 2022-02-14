$65K Shipping Container Villa Will Change Your Mind About These Mobile Homes

That's what we'll be taking a look at today, a full-blown home completed from nothing but a few shipping containers. Best of all, if you're tired of where you've been living, order a crane, some 18-wheelers, and off you go.
Now, the home before you is designed, sold, and delivered by a crew out of Thailand. If this name Momoco sounds unfamiliar, it's because this crew has only been around since 2017 and specializes in nothing more than shipping container homes.
Well, M-640 is no different from what I've just described above and, in fact, is a three-bedroom home with features you never thought you'd see in such a habitat. To get a rough idea of what you're up against, this is a 640 sq ft ( 59.5 sq m) home composed of several separate units or containers.
As it stands, the compound is set in a U-shaped configuration. Two shorter containers run parallel to one another and create the wings of this steel mansion, while another space, nearly twice as large as the initial wings, runs perpendicular and unites the spaces.
physical activities.
Across from the Murphy bed wing, another container is seen. Here, a lounge with a couple of chairs for relaxing and a bathroom with a toilet and shower. However, and here's one of the features you may rarely see in a home like this, there's a sauna here too, and it includes L-shaped seating suitable for a pretty solid group of friends.
The final container, and the largest one, is home to an array of essential spaces, so well-designed and arranged that I, too, am considering saving money for nothing more than a container home. Why the heck not? Just look at this sucker.
As you head down this corridor, you'll pass the main bathroom and a fully-equipped kitchen too. Speaking of the kitchen, plenty of overhead storage, cabinetry, and a small dining area off to the side is more than enough to accommodate the family. Best of all, sliding glass doors let you quickly step out of the home and serve guests that you may be entertaining out in the yard.
Just one more bedroom is all you'll find tucked away in the final corner of M-640. What's that? Three bedrooms, the main bathroom, a service bathroom, a lounge, kitchen, and friggin sauna, all for a starting price of 64,900 USD (57,183 EUR at current exchange rates)? 65 grand, folks!
For this price, insulation, UV and abrasion-resistant paint, plumbing, and electrical systems are all included. If you have the bucks, you can also upgrade the home with things like solar power, privacy screens, a hardwood floor, and countless others.
complete that system for another ten grand or so.
Funny enough, running across this home forced me to ask myself one question: just what is the life expectancy of a shipping container? Frankly, I was surprised to find out that the average lifetime is around 25 to 30 years or more if maintained properly. Oh, high-end shipping containers will also run you somewhere around 5,000 USD (4,400 EUR).
Maybe I'll never go to Thailand so that I can grab my own M-640, but with the shipping container market being what it is, I just may not have to; I can just use M-640 as inspiration for my very own dream. After crunching the numbers, it may just be more convenient to order from Momoco. Funny enough, shipping costs are not revealed on the manufacturer's website.
Now, tell me, would you rock a three-bedroom home with two bathrooms, a sauna, and a life expectancy of 25 years for 65,000 USD? So what if it's made out of shipping containers.
Now, the home before you is designed, sold, and delivered by a crew out of Thailand. If this name Momoco sounds unfamiliar, it's because this crew has only been around since 2017 and specializes in nothing more than shipping container homes.
Well, M-640 is no different from what I've just described above and, in fact, is a three-bedroom home with features you never thought you'd see in such a habitat. To get a rough idea of what you're up against, this is a 640 sq ft ( 59.5 sq m) home composed of several separate units or containers.
As it stands, the compound is set in a U-shaped configuration. Two shorter containers run parallel to one another and create the wings of this steel mansion, while another space, nearly twice as large as the initial wings, runs perpendicular and unites the spaces.
physical activities.
Across from the Murphy bed wing, another container is seen. Here, a lounge with a couple of chairs for relaxing and a bathroom with a toilet and shower. However, and here's one of the features you may rarely see in a home like this, there's a sauna here too, and it includes L-shaped seating suitable for a pretty solid group of friends.
The final container, and the largest one, is home to an array of essential spaces, so well-designed and arranged that I, too, am considering saving money for nothing more than a container home. Why the heck not? Just look at this sucker.
As you head down this corridor, you'll pass the main bathroom and a fully-equipped kitchen too. Speaking of the kitchen, plenty of overhead storage, cabinetry, and a small dining area off to the side is more than enough to accommodate the family. Best of all, sliding glass doors let you quickly step out of the home and serve guests that you may be entertaining out in the yard.
Just one more bedroom is all you'll find tucked away in the final corner of M-640. What's that? Three bedrooms, the main bathroom, a service bathroom, a lounge, kitchen, and friggin sauna, all for a starting price of 64,900 USD (57,183 EUR at current exchange rates)? 65 grand, folks!
For this price, insulation, UV and abrasion-resistant paint, plumbing, and electrical systems are all included. If you have the bucks, you can also upgrade the home with things like solar power, privacy screens, a hardwood floor, and countless others.
complete that system for another ten grand or so.
Funny enough, running across this home forced me to ask myself one question: just what is the life expectancy of a shipping container? Frankly, I was surprised to find out that the average lifetime is around 25 to 30 years or more if maintained properly. Oh, high-end shipping containers will also run you somewhere around 5,000 USD (4,400 EUR).
Maybe I'll never go to Thailand so that I can grab my own M-640, but with the shipping container market being what it is, I just may not have to; I can just use M-640 as inspiration for my very own dream. After crunching the numbers, it may just be more convenient to order from Momoco. Funny enough, shipping costs are not revealed on the manufacturer's website.
Now, tell me, would you rock a three-bedroom home with two bathrooms, a sauna, and a life expectancy of 25 years for 65,000 USD? So what if it's made out of shipping containers.