6,200-Mile 1973 Norton Commando 850 Carries Numbers-Matching Powertrain Hardware

It does look a bit weary after all these years, though you probably won’t be able to tell at first glance.
The bike’s you’re looking at here is a numbers-matching 1973 Norton Commando 850 Roadster that appears to be yearning for an invigorating restoration. This creature’s twin-cylinder power source has been fitted with an electric starter under current ownership, and its five-digit analog odometer shows a mere 6,200 miles (10,000 km).
If you happen to be interested in acquiring a British relic for your collection, then what we’re about to tell you will definitely make your day! The machine pictured above is searching for a new home on Bring A Trailer as we speak, and you’ve only got a couple of days (until December 29) to register your bids.
At present, the top bidder is willing to spend about $4,900 on this classic icon, but we’re inclined to think that you’ll have to be a bit more generous if you plan on meeting the reserve. To give you a clear idea as to what we’re dealing with here, let’s remind ourselves about the Commando’s technical specifications.
Within its duplex cradle skeleton, the ‘73 MY treasure houses a four-stroke 828cc parallel-twin mill, which is good for up to 60 hp at around 6,200 rpm. Featuring two valves per cylinder, dual Amal carburetors and a compression ratio of 8.5:1, the air-cooled powerplant sends its force to the motorcycle’s drive chain by means of a four-speed gearbox.
When it reaches the rear 19-inch hoop, the engine’s oomph allows its bearer to hit a respectable top speed of 119 mph (191 kph). At twelve o’clock, braking duties are handled by a 272 mm (10.7 inches) rotor and a hydraulic Norton-Lockheed caliper, while the opposite wheel sports a traditional drum brake with a diameter of seven inches (178 mm).
As for its suspension, the Commando 850 Roadster comes equipped with telescopic forks up front and dual shock absorbers on the other end. Lastly, Norton’s legend will tip the scales at 487 pounds (221 kg) on a full stomach, and its fuel tank can hold 2.9 gallons (11 liters) of gas when filled to the brim.
