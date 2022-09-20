615-Mile 2005 Ducati 999R Offers to Be Your New Track Toy, Doesn’t Come Cheap

Even by today’s standards, this carbon-clad missile still comes across as spectacular in terms of performance.
Built as the ultimate expression of Ducati’s 999 nameplate, the unforgiving 999R is nothing less than an absolute animal. Its premium running gear, carbon fiber bodywork, and tarmac-warping power make for one hell of a package, but getting your hands on one such entity won’t exactly be easy nor cheap by any means.
The Bolognese crotch rocket obtains its grunt from a feral 998cc Testastretta L-twin with Marelli EFI technology, 12.4:1 compression, and eight desmodromic valves actuated through dual cams. In the region of 9,750 revs per minute, the liquid-cooled gladiator is good for up to 146 hp at the crankshaft.
On the other hand, a maximum torque output amounting to 86 pound-feet (117 Nm) will be conjured at about 8,000 whirls. Making its way to the rear chain-driven wheel via a hydraulic dry clutch and a six-speed gearbox, this power can propel the 999R from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in a little under three seconds.
Ducati’s beast will eventually top out at 172 mph (277 kph) if pushed to the limit, and its dry weight is rated at 399 pounds (181 kg). As far as the chassis goes, a steel trellis skeleton is what holds everything together, sitting on upside-down 43 mm (1.7-inch) forks and a piggyback shock absorber from Ohlins.
Finally, braking is made possible by dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) floating rotors at the front and a single 245 mm (9.6-inch) disc at the opposite end. These are coupled with four- and two-piston Brembo calipers, respectively. Now, let’s be a bit more specific and talk about the specimen pictured above these paragraphs, shall we?
Showing a mere 615 miles (990 km) on the clock, this 2005 MY gemstone is going to auction equipped with new timing belts and fresh motor oil. You may find it listed on Bring a Trailer until the afternoon of September 21, when the ongoing bidding process will come to an end. As of now, one would have to spend north of $13k in order to take the lead.
