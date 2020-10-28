4 How a NYC Rolex Store That Doesn’t Exist Was Looted of $2.4M in Merchandise

‘60s Rolex Submariner That Cost $90 Fetches $250,000 at Auction

Now would be a good time to go through your drawers and storage units again. The family of a man who once owned a Rolex bought for $90 sold it for $250,000 at a recent auction. 4 photos



A miner from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, England bought the watch in the late ‘60s as a present for his 40th birthday. According to



This particular Submariner has a 3-6-9 distinct explorer dial that was only used for a very limited number of pieces. In addition to that, whenever someone returned a Submariner with this dial for servicing, Rolex would replace the dial with a new one. This one still has the original.



The original owner passed away in 1995 and the watch became a family heirloom. Until now, when it’s become a collector’s piece – and the auction house says the sweet deal they got for it makes parting with it much bearable.



“The late owner’s family are naturally delighted as this was a very sentimental piece,” David Hare, director and auctioneer at the Wiltshire auction house, says. “They told us this type of thing never happens to them!”



Hare says that the auction house has sold nine such Rolexes along the years, but they’re still thrilled whenever they come across one because, as noted above, they’re incredibly rare. “It never ceases to amaze me that, after 60 years, we’re still able to discover such rare pieces. This sale proves it’s worth checking through your drawers to see what’s there.”



