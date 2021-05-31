600-HP SEAT Ibiza 1.9 TDI Has James Bond-Style Black Smoke Cloaking Device

4 Diesel Truck Engine Explodes in the Quest for 3,000 HP, Spectators at Great Risk

Before the 2.0 TDI engine snuck under the hood of every model within the Volkswagen Group's range, it was the 1.9 TDI unit that did the same thing. You couldn't escape them on any car, starting with vehicles as large as an Audi A6 to something as small as... well, this SEAT Ibiza. 8 photos



For instance, the best you could hope for from the 1.9 TDI in a VW Polo was 130 PS (128 hp), yet it could magically deliver up to 160 PS (158 hp) in the Ibiza Cupra. Take away some sound deadening as well, and what you got was a car that felt a lot sportier, if slightly less refined.



Well, this Ibiza right here is basically what you get if that recipe was cooked by a mad man. The man in question is Luis Silva, and he's the guy running the commercial side of SkillaTurbos, a tuning company from Portugal specializing in making, you guessed it, turbochargers.



However, the turbo is not even half of the story behind what makes this small hatchback go like crazy. That is if it wants to, because the diesel engine can still apparently return 52 imperial mpg (that's 43.3 U.S. mpg or 5.4 liters per 100 km), which is something Luis often takes advantage of as he daily drives this thing.



The 1.9 TDI is now actually a 2.0 TDI after a bit of cylinder boring, and apart from the new pistons to go into the larger holes, not much else of made the original engine is left untouched either: connecting rods, camshaft, head gasket, injectors, valves—all are either bigger or better in some way.





Two NOs bottles sit in the spare wheel well, and they're the ones responsible for taking the power output from "ridiculously-high" to "are you kidding me-high." Without the help of nitrous oxide, the



That means the 600 hp is a guesstimate, but it also means it could be a conservative figure. Whatever the case, it's surely more than any FWD car could ever possibly need, especially one with the high torque and violent power delivery of a diesel engine. Speaking of that, Luis also mentions the need to add a limited-slip-differential for the front wheels and reinforce the gearbox—particularly the fourth gear.



It looks as though they did a great job with the car, apart from that last bit. Things were going along nicely—the UK countryside had just experienced a great hike in



In his defense, he did take it gradually, and he never did anything crazier than what Luis had done before him. However, it was just his luck to have the gearbox snap while he was at the wheel. It doesn't look like Luis took it badly, though, since he told Jamie to floor it with NOs, even though they only had the odd-numbered gears working. Legendary car from a legendary guy.



