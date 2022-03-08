5K-Mile 2002 Ducati MH900e Would Be the Crown Jewel of Any Collector’s Arsenal

This is the sort of bike whose value is pretty much guaranteed to appreciate over the years.
When looking at Pierre Terblanche’s designs, it’s virtually impossible for us to pick a favorite bike out of his startling portfolio. Nevertheless, the limited-edition Ducati MH900e would certainly be a candidate for our top-three podium, and we’re prepared to bet that most of you feel the same.
Only 2,000 units were delivered around the world two decades ago, so there’s absolutely no shortage of well-heeled collectors who would spend oodles of cash to get their hands on one such creature. If you happen to be among these folks, then what we’re about to tell you will definitely make your day!
The 2002 MY MH900e pictured above is heading to the auction block with a little under 8,500 km (5,300 miles) on the clock. It carries a pair of Pirelli Diablo Rosso 2 tires with 2021 date codes, as well as several higher-spec clutch components, including SpeedyMoto springs, a Ducati Performance pressure plate, and a clear clutch cover from Rizoma’s catalog.
Bologna’s rarity will be listed on the IMA (Iconic Motorbike Auctions) website until March 11, but the current bid of 14,100 bones doesn’t quite meet the reserve price. Should you be feeling a bit more generous, we strongly encourage that you check this thing out while there’s still time, but not before we take a quick look at its main specifications.
Drawing power from an air-cooled 904cc desmodromic L-twin with two valves per cylinder, the Italian pearl is good for up to 75 stallions and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of feral twist. This force is channeled to the Duc’s rear chain-driven hoop through a six-speed gearbox, resulting in a top speed of 133 mph (215 kph).
A tubular steel trellis frame is tasked with holding everything in place, and it rests on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks at the front and a Sachs monoshock at the rear. Finally, braking duties are managed by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotors and four-piston calipers up north, along with a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake disc and a twin-piston caliper down south.
