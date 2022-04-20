5K-Mile 2001 Ducati 996 Bears Carbon Fiber Garments and a Ton of Aftermarket Accessories

I mean, sure – this 996 isn’t in perfect condition, but the blemishes are few and far between.
This magnificent Ducati 996 is a 2001 model whose five-digit analog odometer reads just over 5k miles (8,000 km). A closer inspection of the motorcycle will reveal a multitude of carbon fiber bodywork items fitted under current ownership, including new fenders, a fresh lower radiator cover, and lighter side panels, among other goodies.
You will also spot a complete Termignoni exhaust replacing the bike’s OEM pipework, while the standard front sprocket cover, foot pegs, and mirrors have all been discarded in favor of aftermarket alternatives. The Italian marvel is going under the hammer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions at this very moment, and you’d only need about eight grand to best the top bidder (for now)!
If what we just told you manages to tickle your fancy, make sure you head over to the IMA website within the next couple of days, as the online auction will end on Friday, April 22. To improve our understanding of this delightful machine, we'd say a brief examination of its technical specifications is in order.
The ‘01 MY phenom comes equipped with a liquid-cooled DOHC L-twin mill, which flaunts a Marelli EFI, four desmodromic valves per cylinder, and a compression ratio of 11.5:1. At about 8,500 revs, the 996cc powerplant is good for up to 112 wicked stallions, while a peak torque output of 69 pound-feet (93 Nm) will be accomplished lower down the rpm range.
This force is handed over to the rear chain-driven Marchesini wheel through a six-speed gearbox, thus enabling the 996 to accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in a staggering 3.1 seconds. Ultimately, Bologna’s juggernaut will plateau at a top speed of 162 mph (260 kph).
Up front, braking duties are handled by four-piston Brembo calipers and twin rotors measuring 320 mm (12.6 inches) in diameter. On the other hand, the rear hoop carries a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake disc that’s paired with a two-piston caliper. Finally, the Duc rests on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks and a piggyback monoshock developed by Ohlins.
