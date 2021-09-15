5 BMW K100RT “Marc Ellus” Is an Intricate Manifestation of Top-Tier Custom Wizardry

5K-Mile 1990 BMW K1 Is Eager to Show You Why Retro Tourers Are Still Cool

The BMW brand is synonymous with staggering performance and high-class engineering. 14 photos



What you see above is an impeccable 1990 MY phenom with a little over 5k miles (8,000 km) on the clock. The bike spent as many as 30 years with its current owner, and it is now heading to the auction block at no reserve! Those of you who feel inclined to bid for this Beemer will have to visit the BaT (Bring A Trailer)



For the time being, you’d need something in the neighborhood of seven grand to best the top bid. In case you can’t seem to recall what makes the glorified K1 so desirable, we’ll be more than happy to bring you up to speed in the paragraphs that follow.



Underneath its snazzy bodywork, the Bavarian hosts a liquid-cooled 987cc inline-four engine, with dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 11.0:1. When the tachometer displays 8,000 rpm, a maximum power output figure of 94 horses will be generated at the rear wheel. On the other hand, the leviathan will summon a torque output of no less than 74 pound-feet (100 Nm) at about 6,750 wailing spins per minute.



The mill’s ungodly oomph is routed to an enclosed driveshaft by a five-speed gearbox. While sprinting to a top speed of 149 mph (240 kph), Motorrad’s missile will cover the quarter-mile distance in a spectacular 11.4 ticks. Moreover, the Over the years, the House of Munich produced many outstanding tourers, but there’s one machine that seems to make its way to just about any top ten list you’ll read online. The bike in question is none other than the BMW K1 – a fierce spartan with comfy ergonomics and a sizeable herd of untamed ponies on tap.What you see above is an impeccable 1990 MY phenom with a little over 5k miles (8,000 km) on the clock. The bike spent as many as 30 years with its current owner, and it is now heading to the auction block at no reserve! Those of you who feel inclined to bid for this Beemer will have to visit the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website before Friday, September 17.For the time being, you’d need something in the neighborhood of seven grand to best the top bid. In case you can’t seem to recall what makes the glorified K1 so desirable, we’ll be more than happy to bring you up to speed in the paragraphs that follow.Underneath its snazzy bodywork, the Bavarian hosts a liquid-cooled 987cc inline-four engine, with dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 11.0:1. When the tachometer displays 8,000 rpm, a maximum power output figure of 94 horses will be generated at the rear wheel. On the other hand, the leviathan will summon a torque output of no less than 74 pound-feet (100 Nm) at about 6,750 wailing spins per minute.The mill’s ungodly oomph is routed to an enclosed driveshaft by a five-speed gearbox. While sprinting to a top speed of 149 mph (240 kph), Motorrad’s missile will cover the quarter-mile distance in a spectacular 11.4 ticks. Moreover, the K1 is capable of accelerating from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.9 numbing seconds, which is rather impressive for a brute whose dry weight is rated at 516 pounds (234 kg).

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.