5K-Mile 1989 Kawasaki ZX-7 Ninja Transforms Gasoline Into Asphalt-Slaying Power

To be fair, Japanese sport bikes have been in a league of their own since the early seventies. 23 photos



Glancing at the bike’s odometer, we discover that it saw less than 5k miles (8,000 km) of tarmac during its lifetime, which should explain why there's not a single blemish in sight. Behind this Ninja’s spotless outfit, you’ll find a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four mill that’s paired with a six-speed transmission.



The 749cc engine comes with four constant-velocity Keihin carburetors, sixteen valves and a generous compression ratio of 10.8:1. By producing as much as 105 wild ponies at about 10,500 rpm, this nasty animal enables the ‘89 MY ZX-7 to reach a top speed of 152 mph (245 kph).



Its powertrain components are nested inside an aluminum perimeter frame, which is supported by telescopic forks and a Uni-Trak rear suspension module. At the front, stopping power comes from dual brake rotors and four-piston Tokico calipers, while the rear three-spoke wheel is brought to a halt by a 230 mm (9.1 inches) disc and a single-piston caliper.



Kawasaki’s brute will tip the scales at 451 pounds (205 kg) on an empty stomach, and its fuel chamber can hold up to 4.7 gallons (18 liters) of fossil soup. Well, that’s pretty much everything you need to know about this Japanese pearl, so it’s time to get to the point.



As you’re reading these paragraphs, the ZX-7 Ninja is going under the hammer on Those of you who live outside North America will most likely refer to this bike as the ZXR750, but it came to be known as the ZX-7 Ninja for the U.S. market. The entity we’re about to inspect is a 1989 model from Kawasaki ’s range, wearing Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart tires with 2020 and 2021 date codes.Glancing at the bike’s odometer, we discover that it saw less than 5k miles (8,000 km) of tarmac during its lifetime, which should explain why there's not a single blemish in sight. Behind this Ninja’s spotless outfit, you’ll find a liquid-cooledinline-four mill that’s paired with a six-speed transmission.The 749cc engine comes with four constant-velocity Keihin carburetors, sixteen valves and a generous compression ratio of 10.8:1. By producing as much as 105 wild ponies at about 10,500 rpm, this nasty animal enables the ‘89 MY ZX-7 to reach a top speed of 152 mph (245 kph).Its powertrain components are nested inside an aluminum perimeter frame, which is supported by telescopic forks and a Uni-Trak rear suspension module. At the front, stopping power comes from dual brake rotors and four-piston Tokico calipers, while the rear three-spoke wheel is brought to a halt by a 230 mm (9.1 inches) disc and a single-piston caliper.Kawasaki’s brute will tip the scales at 451 pounds (205 kg) on an empty stomach, and its fuel chamber can hold up to 4.7 gallons (18 liters) of fossil soup. Well, that’s pretty much everything you need to know about this Japanese pearl, so it’s time to get to the point.As you’re reading these paragraphs, the ZX-7 Ninja is going under the hammer on Bring A Trailer , where you can place your bids until December 14. For the time being, the top bidder is willing to spend a steep 8,500 freedom bucks on this beauty, which seems fairly reasonable given how well it's been preserved.

