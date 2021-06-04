580-HP Diesel BMW "M2" Was Built for Hill Climbing, Is Not a Bad Drag Car Either

How do you make the wonderful BMW M2 even better? Well, you don't put a diesel engine under its hood, that's for sure. Gary Martins, the owner of this machine, was well aware of that, so instead of that, he went and built one from scratch.
Well, if you can consider a BMW 220d Coupe "scratch." The two-door diesel car served as the starting point but, in all honesty, it was little more than a frame for Gary to bolt on various parts from all sorts of other BMW models; predominantly performance models, but we'll get into the details in a bit.
The first thing he needed to do was replace the 2.0-liter turbodiesel in the 220d that made 190 PS (187 hp). Luckily, BMW already makes a monster of a diesel engine for its M50d models, and it's the same displacement as the unit in the M2, so there was at least a theoretical chance of fitting it in.
It turns out that not only does the tri-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six diesel fit, but it does so without requiring any adjustments on the body. Anything that reduces the amount of work is welcome on projects like these because you know you're going to run into problems at some point, so the more things that run smoothly, the better.
Even with the powerplant of a BMW X5 M50d in place, the diesel "M2" still wasn't producing the kind of numbers Gary was after. Getting 400 hp out of a diesel engine is more than enough for most occasions, but the former BMW master technician built the 2 Series with a very specific aim in mind: to race it at the Simola Hill Climb.
With that in mind, the power output was pushed to 580 hp with nitrous and water/meth injection, while the torque figure sits at a towering 790 lb-ft (1,070 Nm)—a gain of nearly 230 lb-ft (310 Nm) from the stock 561 lb-ft (760 Nm). That kind of power was also achieved thanks to a higher turbo boost (3.2 bar or about 46 psi). The only question left is whether the rear tires can handle it.
The sturdiness of the 220d's transmission was also called into question, so the decision to opt for a 330d gearbox and driveshaft was made. So far, it has held up well, but the real test will come this September when the Simola Hill Climb is scheduled to take place.
Only a fool would race a car this powerful without doing something about the 220d's stopping power as well, so this collection of BMW parts received a few more from new donors: front brakes from an M5 and rear ones from the smaller M4 - a combo that should be more than sufficient.
Styling-wise, the diesel 2 Series kept its quarter panels, but the wheel arches had to be extended to accommodate the bigger tires and wider track. It received proper M2 front and rear bumpers—and the exhaust system—while the hood is a custom piece made out of carbon fiber.
On the inside, the dashboard looks pretty normal, but it's the orange roll cage replacing the rear seats that catches the eye. It's probably the only aspect keeping the diesel "M2" build from functioning as a reasonably practical daily driver. However, it doesn't seem to keep Gary from using it regularly on the road.
The owner doesn't necessarily expect great things from the car during its first competitive hill climb, saying he built it as a last hoorah in response to the industry's tendency to replace diesel cars with EVs. Black smoke aside, you do have to stand back and admire what Gary has done here, proving there had always been room for a performance diesel model even in the lower segments of the company's lineup.
