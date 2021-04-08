562-HP Mazdaspeed3 Hits Top Speed on the Autobahn, Front Tires Can't Be Happy

Back when the Mazdaspeed 3 was introduced, the other hot hatches it came up against weren't even close in terms of raw power output. Hell, the Volkswagen Golf GTI doesn't match its figures to this day, and it's been more than a decade since.
The only one that came close was the Opel Astra OPC (Vauxhall Astra VXR), but even that was over 20 hp short of the Mazdaspeed3's (or Mazda3 MPS, as it was known outside the U.S.) huge output of 263 hp (196 kW). Some of you might be smirking at that number, but here's what makes this model so special: it sent all those horses to the front wheels alone.
Anyone who's ever driven a front-wheel-drive car with more than 200 hp (and, more importantly, the torque that comes with that) knows putting that power down effectively can be very troublesome. Your right foot wants to hit the floor, but your hands tell you that's not a good idea as the steering wheel starts to move around as if suddenly possessed by an evil spirit.
That was always the chink in the Japanese hot hatch's armor and the one thing that kept it from reaching true greatness. It had all that power, but it couldn't actually use it. It couldn't launch properly in a drag race, and it didn't do too well on a track either, being constantly left behind by its more balanced competitors like the Renault Megane RS, Ford Focus ST, or Volkswagen Golf GTI.
However, that didn't keep it from building quite a dedicated fanbase as quirky cars with character usually do, and the Mazdaspeed3 definitely ticked both those boxes. However, we doubt many owners felt the need to squeeze more power out of the 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-four, especially since dealing with the available 263 hp proved to be such a challenge.
Well, there is always that guy who says, "why the hell not?", and we're pretty sure that's who the car you'll see in the clip below belongs to. It has a claimed output of 562 hp, which isn't only crazy for any FWD car, but it's also more than double the original. However, it looks as though the 155 mph (250 kph) limiter is still in place as the driver doesn't go over that speed. Based on where the rev counter needle was at that speed, we'd say the full 174 mph (280 kph) it has on the clock wasn't unachievable, but first, the limiter would have to come off. That's one for another video, but watching this thing go is still impressive nonetheless.
