550-HP Maserati GranTurismo Shooting Brake Turns CGI Heir to Ferrari’s GTC4Lusso

Ferrari prepared its diehard Tifosi for the first-ever Purosangue SUV through a pincer movement – they packed four seats and four-wheel drive into the quirky FF and GTC4Lusso grand tourers.
Those were not the usual Ferrari body style, either, as instead of feisty coupes or elegant Spiders, owners had to get used to a niche three-door Shooting Brake design. But now that the Prancing Horse has grown out of that phase with its first-ever production four-door (and SUV), what happens to fans of the series?
Well, over in the real world, not much. But across the virtual realm, there is a potential solution – albeit it comes from Maserati instead of Ferrari. So, here is the pixel master better known as Theottle on social media, who continues to tempt our imagination with cool or cringe Touring and Shooting Brake CGI morphing.
Thus, after making us dreamy of quick track road trips with the practical yet frightening BMW M5 CS Touring or not so happy that a BMW 7 Series snatched the outrageous XM’s DNA to create the virtual M760e Touring, among others (including a Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept turned into an EV Magnum SW), now is the right time for some Italian elegance. And it is all courtesy of the recently unveiled, second-generation Maserati GranTurismo.
The CGI expert’s latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below) sees the Italian two-door 2+2 grand tourer easily morph into a three-door Shooting Brake with a little digital help from the Levante five-door mid-size SUV. And there is no need to ask what version the author used for the transformation, as the Trofeo moniker is clearly visible on the sides.
As such, it is adamantly clear that we are dealing with a feisty, (still) ICE-powered Shooting Brake that would churn out no less than 550 hp from the Nettuno V6 mill, if ever real. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
