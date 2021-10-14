525-Foot Project Xia Gigayacht Runs Over $300 Million - Pampers Only 22 Lucky Guests

€260 million (around $302 million at current exchange rates). That’s the estimated value of the dream you have before you. Dubbed the Project Xia, this superyacht has not been built yet as no buyer has been found, but the teams that are implemented in its conception are ready to go for building if a client surfaces.
Now, vessels like these are meant to be the absolute peak from several aspects, one of which is size. Overall, the Xia comes in with a length of 160 meters (525 feet). That’s a whole lot of ship; regarded even by its creators as a gigayacht.
Speaking of creators, this should be a good time to get to know who is behind this creation. Two teams we’re implicated in the design, the first being Globe Regal Yachting, a yacht brokerage team that’s been around since 1993, and Gill Schmid Design, a design group out of New York with an eye for vessels that “push the boundaries” on what can be achieved with current building technology. A third team was also involved, Hijos de Barreras, a very prolific shipyard, but their expertise was mainly called upon for putting a price on this thing.
But pampering is something I can do at home, in my tub, with a bath bomb and some sea salts; put on my favorite jam, and voila. But, when you own or have been invited onto a ship like this, the last thing you may want to do is sit around and soak in a hot tub.
If you have the blessing of ever taking a trip on the Xia, you can expect helicopter rides from any of the two hangers, grab a tender of basically any size from two garages, or hop on a personal submarine and check out the local reefs.
Not into exploring much, not a problem. An extensive amount of deck space, both interior and exterior, offers amenities and activities that are sure to keep you busy, relaxed, and spending that ever-flowing amount of cash.
While spaces like two beach clubs, countless meeting rooms, posh staterooms and even restaurant-style dining adorn the ship, all the interior, exterior, and even activities to be enjoyed on the Xia are in the hands of an eventual owner. This is also the reason why many yacht concepts do not reveal an interior; there’s really no point in paying anyone to design something that may never even be considered or used.
Sure, for now the Xia is just a concept, but there is a catch to this story. If you check out any of the designer or builder websites, they state that the Xia is meant to be delivered in 2024. But this means... Yes! It’s very possible that this beast has already turned someone’s pockets inside-out and 2024 looks like it’s going to be an interesting year.
