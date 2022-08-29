525-Feet Asteroid Is Right Where It Should Be for Spacecraft to Slam Into It at 15K MPH

There are a lot of exciting things going on over at NASA at the moment. In a few hours from the time of writing, rocket scientists will try to launch the first mission of the Artemis program, opening the doors (hopefully) to the colonization of the Moon by our kind. Later in the month, a human-made spacecraft will slam into an asteroid in what NASA calls “the world’s first attempt to change the speed and path of an asteroid’s motion in space.”

6 photos