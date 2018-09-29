Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun

500 HP Skoda Octavia RS Sounds Brutal

The Skoda Octavia RS can be seen as the answer to your family problems if you're not rich enough to afford two cars. It's relatively fast and very practical. 2 photos



There aren't many serious mods out there. I think



Not all Germans are boring "cement salesman with grey Audis," as Top Gear put it. This man is built like a Viking and covered in tattoos. The Octavia wouldn't be a good match for him were it not for the fact that it makes 500 horsepower.



The accent is a little heavy, but we understood the gist of what's going on here. This started life as a 2014 base model with the 220 horsepower base engine. It received a series of minor exterior tweaks which you'll miss unless you're an RS fan.



At the front, he installed a subtle chin spoiler and deleted the Skoda badge. The car sits lower on V1 wheels wrapped in sticky Michelin tires. Behind them is a set of cross-drilled rotors from the



As for what's under the hood, it's still a 2-liter turbo with stronger internals, injectors, a new turbo, and intake. The car has been tested at 505 PS and 585 Nm of torque, which is a little more than what came out of the factory (220 PS and 350 Nm).



Anyway, if you just came here to listen to the 500 horsepower Skoda wagon, skip through the video until the 10-minute mark.



