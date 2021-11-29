Iconic BMW Model From the '60s Gets the Modern CGI Resurrection It Deserves

5 Drivable Electric Ford Bronco Will Keep Your Kids Busy and Entertained for Hours

4 This Restored 1966 Ford Bronco Pickup Is One Sweet U14 With Very Low Miles

2 2021 Ford Bronco With MagnaFlow Cat-Back Exhaust Sounds More Like It

More on this:

5.0 Coyote V8-Swapped 1973 Ford Bronco Custom Build Is Excellently Tasteful

Back when this Ford Bronco rolled off the assembly line in 1973 , the off-road wagon used to flaunt a carbureted V8 engine connected to a Cruise-O-Matic transmission. Following no fewer than four decades of storage, the first owner decided to sell his pride and joy to a fellow enthusiast. 21 photos



The 32-valve powerplant is a tremendous improvement over the 302-cubic-inch small block from the good ol’ days. Customary of these builds, the original tranny had to be replaced with a beefier unit, namely the 6R80 based on the 6HP developed by



A 3.0-inch body lift and a 3.5-inch suspension lift are featured, together with a 23-gallon fuel tank (make that 87 liters), front and rear sway bars, as well as a family-sized roll cage. This Bronco is the bee’s knees in every respect even though Fuel wheels are somewhat cliché for this application.



Fitted with 35-inch Kenda Klever R/Ts instead of higher-quality BFGoodrich T/A KO2s, this Bronco is rocking power disc brakes and Bilstein shocks on every corner. Locking hubs up front give this build an old-school air, but looks can be deceiving. Open the driver’s door, and you’re presented with a fully custom interior dominated by high-quality tan upholstery on the seats.



The fine leather extends to the headliner and trim panels, and black carpets provide a tasteful contrast. With less than 130 miles (209 kilometers) on the clock, this breathtaking restomod is certain to fetch big money on



Subsequently refurbished in the current shade of metallic green, chassis number U15GLR07199 is a very different machine from the bone-stock model. The principal upgrade is the Coyote V8 swap, which is rated at 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) on torque on premium gas.The 32-valve powerplant is a tremendous improvement over the 302-cubic-inch small block from the good ol’ days. Customary of these builds, the original tranny had to be replaced with a beefier unit, namely the 6R80 based on the 6HP developed by ZF Friedrichshafen . This combo works together with a Dana 20 transfer case with extreme-duty gears, HD axles, a rebuilt nine-inch rear with a locker diff, and a rebuilt Dana 44 up front with a locker diff.A 3.0-inch body lift and a 3.5-inch suspension lift are featured, together with a 23-gallon fuel tank (make that 87 liters), front and rear sway bars, as well as a family-sized roll cage. This Bronco is the bee’s knees in every respect even though Fuel wheels are somewhat cliché for this application.Fitted with 35-inch Kenda Klever R/Ts instead of higher-quality BFGoodrich T/A KO2s, this Bronco is rocking power disc brakes and Bilstein shocks on every corner. Locking hubs up front give this build an old-school air, but looks can be deceiving. Open the driver’s door, and you’re presented with a fully custom interior dominated by high-quality tan upholstery on the seats.The fine leather extends to the headliner and trim panels, and black carpets provide a tasteful contrast. With less than 130 miles (209 kilometers) on the clock, this breathtaking restomod is certain to fetch big money on Bring a Trailer . With seven days of bidding left, it’s currently listed at $20,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.