5.0 Coyote V8-Swapped 1973 Ford Bronco Custom Build Is Excellently Tasteful

Back when this Ford Bronco rolled off the assembly line in 1973, the off-road wagon used to flaunt a carbureted V8 engine connected to a Cruise-O-Matic transmission. Following no fewer than four decades of storage, the first owner decided to sell his pride and joy to a fellow enthusiast.
Subsequently refurbished in the current shade of metallic green, chassis number U15GLR07199 is a very different machine from the bone-stock model. The principal upgrade is the Coyote V8 swap, which is rated at 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) on torque on premium gas.
The 32-valve powerplant is a tremendous improvement over the 302-cubic-inch small block from the good ol’ days. Customary of these builds, the original tranny had to be replaced with a beefier unit, namely the 6R80 based on the 6HP developed by ZF Friedrichshafen. This combo works together with a Dana 20 transfer case with extreme-duty gears, HD axles, a rebuilt nine-inch rear with a locker diff, and a rebuilt Dana 44 up front with a locker diff.
A 3.0-inch body lift and a 3.5-inch suspension lift are featured, together with a 23-gallon fuel tank (make that 87 liters), front and rear sway bars, as well as a family-sized roll cage. This Bronco is the bee’s knees in every respect even though Fuel wheels are somewhat cliché for this application.
Fitted with 35-inch Kenda Klever R/Ts instead of higher-quality BFGoodrich T/A KO2s, this Bronco is rocking power disc brakes and Bilstein shocks on every corner. Locking hubs up front give this build an old-school air, but looks can be deceiving. Open the driver’s door, and you’re presented with a fully custom interior dominated by high-quality tan upholstery on the seats.
The fine leather extends to the headliner and trim panels, and black carpets provide a tasteful contrast. With less than 130 miles (209 kilometers) on the clock, this breathtaking restomod is certain to fetch big money on Bring a Trailer. With seven days of bidding left, it’s currently listed at $20,000.
