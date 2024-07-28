5 Supercars You Probably Didn't Know Were Powered by BMW Engines

Apart from building iconic high-performance rides of its own, BMW has also supplied engines to other companies, which used them to power amazing supercars.
BMW production cars are reveared acorss the globe for offering an exciting driving experience and German engineering at its finest.
Established in 1913, the Bavarian company started by producing planes and aircraft engines. After it branched out to automobiles and motorcycles, it continued to be famous for developing great engines.
When it comes to automobiles, BMW has built a series of legendary powerplants for road and race cars. One iconic example is the M12/13, a turbocharged inline-four that still holds the record for the most powerful Formula 1 engine ever conceived.
Some of those units were so good that independent manufacturers used them for their ambitious supercar projects.
Ascari KZ1
Named after Alberto Ascari, a legendary Italian race driver, Ascari was a British manufacturer that existed from 1994 to 2010.
The company won't ring any familiar bells for the majority of supercar enthusiasts, and the same applies for arguably its most famous production model, the KZ1.
Hand-built from 2005 to 2010 in only 50 examples, the KZ1 was one of the most interesting supercars of the era.
Designed to be both a road and a race car, the KZ1 was built around a state-of-the-art carbon honeycomb monocoque chassis with a tubular steel rear frame and Lotus-inspired independent suspension system.
It received a beautifully sculptured carbon fiber body and a luxurious interior upholstered in fine leather.
Capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.7 seconds, the KZ1 was powered by a BMW S62 4.9-liter V8 shared with the E39 M5 and Z8. However, the engine was thoroughly tuned to produce 500 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque.
De Tomaso Guarà
Unlike Ascari, De Tomaso is a lot more famous, particularly for their Ford-powered mid-engine sports car, the Pantera, which was produced for two decades, from 1971 to 1992.
After discontinuing the Pantera, the Italian carmaker, who at the time also owned Maserati, began developing a successor.
The result was the Guarà, which was created on the backbones of the Maserati Barchetta race car.
Initially available as a coupe and later as a roadster and a windshield-less barchetta, the Guarà failed to become as famous as its predecessor, but to those in the know, it was one of the best-handling performance sports cars of the 1990s.
That was due to its motorsport-derived aluminum backbone chassis equipped with an F1-style pushrod independent suspension system and Brembo brakes similar to those of the Ferrari F40.
Produced from 1994 to 2004 in only 52 units, the Guarà was initially powered by a mid-mounted 4.0-liter BMW M60B40 DOHC V8 sourced from the E31 8 Series 840Ci. In 1998, when the Germans discontinued the engine, De Tomaso switched to the Ford V8 for the remainder of production.
Though it only made 280 hp, the BMW engine enabled the lightweight car to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in just under five seconds and reach a top speed of 170 mph (274 kph).
Wiesmann MF5
Founded in 1988, Wiesmann GmbH is a German carmaker that used to produce hand-built luxury roadsters and grand tourers, the most fascinating of which was the MF5.
The last iteration of the model range that debuted in 1993, the MF5, was produced from 2008 to 2014.
Built around an aluminum monocoque chassis covered by a retro-inspired fiberglass body, the MF5 was a near-flawless mix of luxury and performance.
Available in either coupe (GT) or roadster guise, the MF5 was initially powered by the M5 and M6-sourced S85 V10, arguably BMW's best-sounding production engine. From 2011 onwards, the company switched to the S63B44O0 V8 due to BMW's decision to discontinue the V10.
Rated at 500 hp, the V10 enabled the 3,097-pound (1,405-kg) MF5 to sprint from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 193 mph (311 kph).
Veritas RS III
A small and largely unknown German company that's now defunct, Veritas was founded by ex-BMW engineers Ernst Loof, Lorenz Dietrich, and Georg Meier in 1946.
It started by tuning BMWs, then developed a series of road and race cars. Unfortunately, the company closed its doors in 1953 due to financial issues.
Nearly half a century later, a new company called Vermot AG was created with the goal of reviving the Veritas brand.
Its first order of business was developing a modern reinterpretation of the brand's most famous models, a 1940s roadster dubbed RS.
The spiritual successor, called RS III, was unveiled as a concept in 2001, and about eight years later, a production run limited to 30 units was kicked off.
The RS III received a beautiful speedster body and an advanced chassis that made it thrilling to drive.
Power came from the 500-hp S85 V10 that was also used by the above-mentioned Wiesmann MF5.
Thanks to the powerful naturally-aspirated V10, the RS III was capable of accelerating to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in a little over three seconds on its way to a top speed of 215 mph (346 kph).
McLaren F1
In the early 1990s, McLaren decided to put all its motorsport experience into the ultimate road car.
Designed by legends Gordon Murray and Peter Stevens, the F1 was brimming with motorsport-derived tech. Thus, it lived up to its name by delivering a driving experience comparable to that of an F1 car equipped with road tires.
Though it's by far the most famous car on this list and one of the most iconic supercars ever conceived, there are quite a few people who aren't aware that the F1's engine was built by BMW.
A 6.1-liter naturally-aspirated V12 codenamed S70/2; the powerplant was designed by the one and only Paul Rosche, one of the greatest engineers that ever lived.
Capable of delivering an impressive 618 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm), the BMW V12 helped the McLaren F1 become the fastest road-legal car in the world in 1998 when a prototype without a rev limiter reached a top speed of 240.1 mph (386.4 kph)