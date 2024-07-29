5 Outrageous American Custom Cars Powered by Ferrari Engines

For the sake of outrageousness, some builders fitted genuine Ferrari engines into American rides, which gave birth to these fascinating customs.
Since the emergence of the hot rod movement nearly a century ago, people have continually pushed the limits of car customization.
Apart from drastic visual modifications, most customs, old and new, are given either extensive engine upgrades or entirely new motors.
While we have seen countless modern Chevy small-blocks or Mopar HEMIs finding their way under the hoods of classic American cars, few have dared to go with an authentic Ferrari engine.
That's mainly because Ferrari doesn't sell crate engines, nor does it endorse using the company's engineering masterpieces for a custom car project.
Moreover, while one can source a Ferrari engine from a totaled car, the cost of swapping and maintaining it makes no practical sense as long as a much cheaper and often much more powerful American engine is readily available with all the hardware needed to make the swap a breeze.
However, if it's not very logical to do it, it doesn't mean you shouldn't, so for the sake of outrageousness, these five Ferrari-powered American cars were born.
A huge Ferrari enthusiast, Harrah wanted a 4WD Ferrari and was willing to pay big bucks to have one custom-built by the Italian manufacturer.
As you can imagine, Enzo dismissed Harrah's request, but that wasn't the end of the story.
The businessman didn't give up on his dream, so he had the 4.4-liter Colombo V12, the manual transmission, and the entire front end from a Ferrari 365 GT transplanted to a 1969 Jeep Wagoneer.
The resulting car, nicknamed Jerrari, eventually had its Ferrari V12 replaced with a Chevy small-block V8. Harrah had the Italian powertrain mounted into another Wagoneer, a 1977 model, but this time, the Jeep's body remained unaltered.
One of the most intriguing sketches came from stylist Jerry Palmer, who had the audacity to take design cues from Ferrari's iconic 250 Testa Rossa race cars and apply them to GM's pony car line.
The sketches caught the eye of design chief Bill Mitchell who took them to Pontiac and comissioned the division to turn them into a fully-functional show car.
To match the Ferrari-inspired looks, Mitchell also told engineers to fit a 4.4-liter Ferrari V12 under the hood of the unique Firebird..
The resulting Ferrari-powered Firebird christened Pegasus became Miltchell's personal car, and, unlike other wild concepts of the era that were destroyed, it's still around today as part of the GM's Heritage Center collection.
He grew up to become a successful businessman and the proud owner of a Ferrari dealership located in Los Gatos, California. But while he was passionate about Ferraris, Burnett's fascination with classic hot rods never diminished.
In 1979, he decided to combine his love for the iconic Italian sports car with his fascination for classic hot rods by commissioning one of the most outrageous '32 Fords ever created.
Built by hot rod legend Dick "Magoo" Megugorac, the custom Deuce nicknamed Deucari received, like the previous entries on our list, a 4.4-liter Colombo V12 and became one of the most legendary hot rods ever built.
Winner of "America's Most Beautiful Roadster" at the 1979 Grand National Roadster Show, the unique Deuce could allegedly reach a top speed of 170 mph (273.5 kph) thanks to its Italian heart.
Nearly two decades ago, the shop sourced a first-generation Rambler American wagon, and the crew, led by founder Tim Divers and his brother Scott, were trying to figure out what to do with it.
Someone jokingly suggested putting a Ferrari engine into the middle of its chassis, and, in one of those hold-my-beer moments, the joke became the main focus of the project.
After years of arduous work, the car, dubbed Ferrambo, became a reality.
Powered by a mid-mounted 400-hp, 3.6-liter V8 sourced from a wrecked 360 Modena, the highly modified Rambler received a custom chassis, an extensively reworked body, and a bespoke interior that looked like Ferrari's best stylists designed it.
This insane custom didn't go unnoticed, and in 2008, it received the famous Ridler Award, which is the equivalent of the Oscars for the American custom car crowd.
Today, surviving 'Stang with a high-performance engine is worth a ton of money. Moreover, lesser survivng examples have become a go-to building block for thousands of awesome customs.
Unquestionably, one of the most insane custom Mustangs ever conceived is the one known as Corruptt.
Once a standard 1968hardtop, this pony was transformed into an outrageous prancing horse by the crew at American Legends Hot Rods and Muscle Cars.
Extensively modified both extensively and mechanically, this matte black masterpiece's most incredible feature is a Ferrari 4.3-liter twin-turbo V8 tuned to produce 700 hp.
Considering the long-lasting rivalry between Ford and Ferrari, some might call this one-off a sacrilege, but we like to call it a custom car masterpiece.
"Jerrari" Jeep Wagoneer
Back in the 1960s, the ultra-wealthy William Fisk Harrah, founder of Harrah's Hotel and Casinos, got in touch with Enzo Ferrari with a strange request.
Pontiac Pegasus Concept
In 1970, the design team was looking to come up with future styling improvements for the newly introduced, second-generation Camaro and Firebird.
One of the most intriguing sketches came from stylist Jerry Palmer, who had the audacity to take design cues from Ferrari's iconic 250 Testa Rossa race cars and apply them to GM's pony car line.
The sketches caught the eye of design chief Bill Mitchell who took them to Pontiac and comissioned the division to turn them into a fully-functional show car.
To match the Ferrari-inspired looks, Mitchell also told engineers to fit a 4.4-liter Ferrari V12 under the hood of the unique Firebird..
The resulting Ferrari-powered Firebird christened Pegasus became Miltchell's personal car, and, unlike other wild concepts of the era that were destroyed, it's still around today as part of the GM's Heritage Center collection.
Ford Roadster "Deucari"
Brian Burnett, the son of HOT ROD Magazine's renowned "cutaway" artist Rex Burnett, was, unsurprisingly, fascinated by hot rods from an early age.
He grew up to become a successful businessman and the proud owner of a Ferrari dealership located in Los Gatos, California. But while he was passionate about Ferraris, Burnett's fascination with classic hot rods never diminished.
In 1979, he decided to combine his love for the iconic Italian sports car with his fascination for classic hot rods by commissioning one of the most outrageous '32 Fords ever created.
Built by hot rod legend Dick "Magoo" Megugorac, the custom Deuce nicknamed Deucari received, like the previous entries on our list, a 4.4-liter Colombo V12 and became one of the most legendary hot rods ever built.
Winner of "America's Most Beautiful Roadster" at the 1979 Grand National Roadster Show, the unique Deuce could allegedly reach a top speed of 170 mph (273.5 kph) thanks to its Italian heart.
Ramber American "Ferrambo"
Divers Street Rods, a custom car shop located in Sultan, Washington, is revered nationwide for its award-winning builds.
Nearly two decades ago, the shop sourced a first-generation Rambler American wagon, and the crew, led by founder Tim Divers and his brother Scott, were trying to figure out what to do with it.
Someone jokingly suggested putting a Ferrari engine into the middle of its chassis, and, in one of those hold-my-beer moments, the joke became the main focus of the project.
After years of arduous work, the car, dubbed Ferrambo, became a reality.
Powered by a mid-mounted 400-hp, 3.6-liter V8 sourced from a wrecked 360 Modena, the highly modified Rambler received a custom chassis, an extensively reworked body, and a bespoke interior that looked like Ferrari's best stylists designed it.
This insane custom didn't go unnoticed, and in 2008, it received the famous Ridler Award, which is the equivalent of the Oscars for the American custom car crowd.
Ford Mustang "Corruptt"
Since its introduction in 1964, the first-generation Mustang became one of the most successful and iconic production models ever developed by Ford.
Today, surviving 'Stang with a high-performance engine is worth a ton of money. Moreover, lesser survivng examples have become a go-to building block for thousands of awesome customs.
Unquestionably, one of the most insane custom Mustangs ever conceived is the one known as Corruptt.
Once a standard 1968hardtop, this pony was transformed into an outrageous prancing horse by the crew at American Legends Hot Rods and Muscle Cars.
Extensively modified both extensively and mechanically, this matte black masterpiece's most incredible feature is a Ferrari 4.3-liter twin-turbo V8 tuned to produce 700 hp.
Considering the long-lasting rivalry between Ford and Ferrari, some might call this one-off a sacrilege, but we like to call it a custom car masterpiece.