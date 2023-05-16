5 Open-Roof Sports Cars To Buy for Less Than a New Porsche Boxster Spyder RS

The Porsche Boxster Spyder RS is an incredible product. Porsche has taken all the things that fans of the brand’s RS products love and fit them into its smallest sports car. Of course, all that A1 German engineering comes at a cost. The Spyder RS starts around $160,000 before you have at the brand’s ever-expansive list of aesthetic and performance-enhancing options.
So, where does that leave those of us without A) $160K+ and B) a serious hook-up at our local Porsche dealer? To answer that rhetorical, I’ve put together five (significantly) cheaper alternatives that still hit some of the same notes as the Spyder RS. When compiling the list, I wanted them all to share a common thread with the Spyder RS and address its biggest gripe. That is to say, these cars needed to be stick shift, as the RS is not, and be open-roof cars whose experience is totally dominated by their engines - just like the RS’ screaming flat-6.
This is kind of a cop-out, admittedly. The Porsche Boxster has been around for ages, and clean early cars can be had for under $15,000. It might be way, way slower than the RS, but previous generations are still open-roof, manual cars with a truly engaging engine (so long as you skip the four-cylinder versions).
If you’re looking for something a little more current, Porsche began offering the Boxster GTS 4.0 a few years back. It too offers a naturally-aspirated flat-six, here producing 394 horsepower through a six-speed manual. Plus, for $97,300 MSRP, you can go wild with the brand’s plentiful options catalogue without even approaching the cost of an RS.
The RS’ biggest problem will likely be its price. Safe to say, $160k MSRP is a lot. So, for those of us in the cheap seats, Toyota has a solution. Rather, it had a solution, before axing the MR-2 in the early 2000s. Still, SW20 generation MR-2 Turbos still fit the criteria. These cars produce around 200 horsepower via a manual transmission, and they could be had with a Targa-style top. For daily driving, this may even be better than a ragtop, as the solid panels should eat up more road noise.
On top of that, the MR-2 Turbo is a car entirely defined by its powertrain. These had, or perhaps still have, a reputation for nasty lift-off oversteer due to their turbocharged peaky-ness. Still, these cars were produced from ’89-’99, so there are plenty of handling solutions on the aftermarket. Best of all, you’re only spending around $30k for a museum-quality MR-2 Turbo in a cool color.
Much like the Boxster above, this is a very general recommendation. Short of brand new models, 911 Targas are a less expensive way to get some of that open-air flat-six feel in your life. More to the point, Targas are generally held to be less valuable than highly collectable models from the 911’s past.
To keep some of the new Boxster’s modernity around in your off-brand choice, I’d recommend aiming for a Targa spec made around 10 years ago. These 991 and 997 generations were the last of the Targa models to be offered both with rear-wheel drive and a few modern touches - some may still be naturally-aspirated, depending on their model year. Like the Boxster, pricing can be all over the place, but you won’t be paying less than $30k for a nice 996-generation Targa in good shape.
Everyone loves the B7 RS4. It’s the last of its kind with V8-power, and sedan models here in the States have been rapidly rising in value. Folks regularly pay in the neigborhood of $70,000 for immaculate examples. However, the RS4 convertible, like the drop-top models of so many other popular enthusiast cars, is considerably cheaper. These can trade hands for some $50,000, though it's possible to end up with a nice car for around $30,000.
Obviously, a 400+ horsepower V8 - arguably one of the best V8s ever made - fits well with our “dominated by the engine” theme for this little listicle. Plus, you’ll be able to hear it all the better. While everything else we’ve discussed places its respective engine behind the driver, Audi uses a front-engine AWD layout - perfect for daily use.
We’ll wrap up on another front-engine car. While immaculate Supras are rapidly approaching Porsche money (yikes), it’s still pretty easy to find a very, very nice unmodified example for under six figures. Arguably, the Supra Targa is the one to have over the coupe as well.
Not only was the Targa model the one featured in the Fast and Furious movie, but the configuration also fits with the Supra’s grand tourer nature. After all, these were not hard-edged sports cars when they came out some 25 years ago. Still, the 2JZ twin-turbo straight six dominates the experience, and it’s hard to say “no” to one of the most iconic sports cars of all time - especially when you’ve got cash left over compared to the cost of that new Boxster Spyder RS.
