5 of the Most Special G\-Wagens Around Will Cost Over $6 Million

Everything is relative in life, though. I'm excited that my 1991 Mazda RX-7 isn't as common as a Volkswagen Golf, but there's always a "bigger fish." An RX-7, regardless of its spec, will never be as rare as a Ferrari F50, for instance. But that's ok, we each operate at a different level in life.
And to get into the upper echelon of automotive exclusiveness, you need to be looking at cars that cost more than $1 million. At that point, there's a small chance that you'll ever come across anyone else with the same vehicle as yours. The only time that might happen is if you choose to join an Owners Club and attend regular meetings.
I still remember the time when I saw over a dozen LaFerraris next to each other for the Ferrari Cavalcade in Italy a few years ago. But we won't be talking about Italian supercars today; instead, let's get back to our main topic for January: G-Wagens! If you aren't that familiar with this model, you might not even be aware that there are several of these on the market that are listed for over $1 million.
And today, we've hand-picked five of them that are more or less different from each other. Of course, there are plenty of online markets where you could look for these cars, but we chose a European one seeing that this is where they are built. After all, if you want a pure Japanese sports car, the best way to go about that is to look for a dealer in that country, right?
5. Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet
Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet. If you're unaware of what "Landaulet" means, it refers to a vehicle in which the rear passengers have a convertible top above them. As you'll notice in some of the photos included in the gallery, those two sit in the most privileged spot inside the car.
But at the end of the day, the front seats aren't half bad, either. After all, only 99 of these have ever been built. And if you're sitting behind the wheel, you've got access to a Mercedes-AMG bi-turbo V12 that churns out 621 hp (630 PS) and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque.
This vehicle is being offered by a company called Mechatronik which has an impressive stock of exclusive vehicles. It has only been driven for 136 miles (220 km) and has an asking price of €1,071,000 ($1,163,373). Almost six years ago, this used to retail for about €750,000 ($814,687), so this was a very effective investment.
4. Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG
If you're the kind of person that needs more security when moving from point A to point B, then you'll be happy to know that this vehicle has level VR7 armored certification! Of course, that affects the overall weight of the G 63 AMG, but it should still be capable enough to get the job done, seeing that it has 571 hp on tap.
The company that is selling it has been building cars for governmental and commercial clients for almost four decades now, so that's reassuring, to say the least. But you do have to be aware that all those upgrades come at a serious cost. The asking price for this technically-bulletproof G-Wagen is set at €1,166,200 ($1,267,111). Wait until you see what's coming up next.
3. Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6X6
6X6 has got something else going on for it. It has six wheels which automatically distinguishes it from perhaps more than 99% of all passenger vehicles you'll ever come across on public roads.
It's being offered by the same company that had listed the Landaulet, and so far, it's the oldest car on our list, having left the factory back in 2013. According to official figures, there are about 100 of these around, but not all of them have retained the standard specifications. We'll get into more details about that further down the line, though.
When it was first announced, the G 63 AMG 6x6 wasn't quite as expensive as the G 650 Landaulet, but that's not necessarily the case anymore. While there are still some of these listed for less than $1 million, the one we've come across in Germany has only been driven for about 124 miles (200 km). And that explains why you'll have to pay €1,188,810 ($1,292,070) to get your hands on it. The question is, will you put it away for safe storage so that its value will increase over time, or will you go ahead and drive it like there's no tomorrow?
2. Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG Brabus G900 Rocket Edition
G 55 AMG Kompressor has changed over the past few years. If you want the sporty G-Wagen experience, there is still a chance you can get it for less than $100,000. But then again, you have to accept the fact that you won't be driving the newest one around.
And there will still be other people with more horsepower than you. Speaking of which, we experienced the Brabus G900 via Assetto Corsa just recently, and it felt like a handful to drive. We expect the real-life experience to be considerably better, but you should also be prepared to face the cost of owning one of these vehicles.
It's rarer than both the G 650 Landaulet and the G 63 AMG 6x6, as Brabus only built 25 units in total. With 900 hp on tap, it almost doesn't matter that this machine has been driven for 13,391 km. Well, at least that applies if you won't have a problem with spending €1,250,571 ($1,359,745) to have it delivered to your place. Still, it's inconceivable that you'll find a faster G-Wagen out there. That has to count for something, right?
1. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6X6 Brabus 700
Brabus. The B63S-700 was more powerful, more extravagant, more insane, and more expensive than its lesser sibling to begin with.
And it comes as no surprise that the rapport hasn't changed over all these years. Some of you might say that this truck will have a hard time keeping up with a modern-day hot hatch, but that's not what it was built for. Instead, you're free to challenge any kind of off-road environment in one of the most luxurious cars ever created.
And after you're done with that, there's no car meet or event where it won't be the talk of the trade. One thing's certain, you'll never have a hard time spotting it in a crowded parking lot. Just keep in mind that it has an asking price of €1,368,500 ($1,478,662).
