5 of 15 Bentley Pikes Peak Continental GTs Land in the U.S. as Deliveries Begin

Back in the summer of 2019, Rhys Millen drove the hell out of a Bentley Continental GT up the Pikes Peak, setting a new record in the production car category (cars with no extras except for safety equipment). Its 10:18.4 time was about eight seconds faster than the previous record.
Naturally, Bentley did not want to miss the opportunity to make some money from this achievement, and in December last year announced the introduction of the Pikes Peak Continental GT, a limited run of tribute cars: just 15 were to be made, and production kicked off in August 2020.
Now, about four months after that moment, the British carmaker announced that the vehicles are en-route to their customers. All have been sold and are going to people from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, New Zealand, Latvia, and the United Kingdom.
About 30 percent of all production is, however, heading to the United States. Five of them are now being shipped here and will be handed to their buyers in New York, Florida, Michigan, California, and Nebraska.
The GT is powered by the stock engine of the family, the W12 that develops 626 bhp and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The differences that make the special edition unique are mostly visual.
Riding on 22-inch Pirelli P Zero Colour Edition tires, the same used on the race car from Pikes Peak, the GT comes with a carbon fiber body kit made to mimic that of Rhys Millen’s Bentley, complete with black detailing on the bumper, roof, and parts of the rear.
Inside, there are racecar-like features, including the steering wheel with honeycomb stitching design and a center stripe, a graphic showing a section of the Pikes Peak track on the passenger side fascia, and, as a touch of ultimate cool, the numbers 10:18.488 etched on the dashboard.
