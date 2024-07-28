5 Most Legendary Supercars Ever Built by Mercedes-Benz

For much of its history, Mercedes-Benz has focused on delivering luxurious and supremely comfortable vehicles. However, the German manufacturer has also produced some of the most legendary supercars of all time.
Established in 1926, Mercedes-Benz is one of the most important names in the automotive industry.
The company traces its roots to Karl Benz and his 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen, considered the first fully functional automobile powered by an internal combustion engine.
For nearly a century, the most iconic production cars to don Mercedes-Benz badges have been luxurious sedans that benefited from near-flawless German engineering.
Nevertheless, in addition to those luxury sedans, Mercedes-Benz has also produced a series of breathtaking supercars that have become legends.
Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Strassenversion
In the first half of the 1990s, endurance racing was making a comeback and, with the BPR Global GT Series being taken over by FIA, the discipline was set to become more popular than ever.
Mercedes-Benz ceased its factory endurance racing efforts after the 1955 Le Mans disaster, but for the debut season of FIA's rebranded competition (GT Championship), the carmaker decided to return.
Determined to create a GT1 race car that could obliterate the highly successful McLaren F1 GTR, Mercedes partnered up with AMG and designed a four-wheel legend that dominated the 1997 FIA GT Championship.
The project also gave birth to a street version that became one of the most outrageous production cars ever developed by the German manufacturer.
Largely sharing the same body with its race sibling, the car was adapted for street use with several upgrades, including a luxurious interior upholstered in a mix of leather and Alcantara.
Like the race car, the CLK GTR Strassenversion (street version) was powered by an M120-derived, all-aluminum, naturally-aspirated V12. However, it was stroked out to 6.9 liters, leading to an output of 604 hp and 572 lb-ft (775 Nm) of torque.
Able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 214 mph (344 kph), the CLK GTR Strassenversion was one of the fastest, most insane production cars of the 1990s.
Apart from the initial batch of 6.9-liter-powered coupes, four examples dubbed CLK GTR Super Sport were equipped with 655-hp, 7.3-liter versions of the V12 engine. Moreover, to meet the homologation requirements, six additional street-legal roadsters were also built, bringing the total production to 28 units.
Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren
Once foes, Mercedes-Benz and McLaren entered a successful partnership that led to several Formula 1 titles and a legendary street-legal supercar.
At the 1999 North American International Auto Show, the German carmaker unveiled the Vision SLR, a stunning concept that paid homage to the Silver Arrows of the 1950s.
Developed in colaboration with McLaren, the concept was a huge success that encouraged both companies to develop a similar production car.
Nearly four years later, that car became the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a gorgeous grand tourer designed by none other than the famed Gordon Murray.
Equipped with active aerodynamic features, state-of-the-art braking and suspension systems, as well as a lightweight carbon-fibre reinforced plastic body, the SLR McLaren was one of the most impressive road cars to ever don Mercedes badges.
It was powered by a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 that initially made 617 hp. However, subsequent limited-edition models received an upgraded version of the engine that could spit out 641 hp.
With either version, the SLR could sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in just over 3 seconds and reach a top speed that exceeded 196 mph (315 kph).
Manufactured from 2003 to 2010 in 2,157 units, this legendary supercar was available in standard coupe, roadster, and windscreen-less speedster (Stirling Moss) guises.
Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
After the success of the SLR McLaren, Mercedes-Benz decided to keep a supercar as part of its lineup and enlisted AMG to develop a successor.
Dubbed SLS AMG, the direct successor of the SLR and the sprititual successor of the 300 SL, the new car was the first production model developed from scratch by AMG, which was now subsidiary of the German carmaker.
Sporting gullwing doors in its original coupe guise, the SLS was introduced at the 2009 Frankfurt Motor Show and went into production a few months later as a 2010 model.
With an all-new M156-based 6.2-liter V8 capable of making 563 hp, the original SLS became the production car with the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 at the time of its release.
In addition to a roadster, the SLS was produced in several distinct versions. The most outrageous was the 2013–2015 Black Series, which received a series of upgrades, including a 622-hp version of the 6.2-liter engine.
With this rabid V8 under the hood, the SLS Black Series could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 196 mph (315 kph).
Mercedes-AMG GT (C190/R190)
The SLS was discontinued in 2015, but the good news was the introduction of another breathtaking supercar, the Mercedes-AMG GT.
The second model developed entirely by AMG, the GT made its public debut in 2014 as a 2015 model.
A bit shorter than the SLS, the new supercar featured a fastback-style rear end and conventional doors.
Under the hood, it showcased a new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that initially made 456 hp in the standard GT or 503 hp in the higher-performing GT S.
Produced until the fall of 2022, the first-generation GT (C190/R190) received many upgrades, two facelifts, and several limited-edition versions throughout its lifespan.
The most potent of these street-legal versions was the 2021 Black Series. Powered by a 720-hp version of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter and doing many motorsport-derived upgrades, the Black Series became the fastest production car to lap the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife in November 2020.
However, the record was broken by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS equipped with the Manthey Performance Kit in 2022 and, more recently, by the Mercedes-AMG One.
Mercedes-AMG One
Though all the previous production supercars that Mercedes-Benz created were either derived or packed full of motorsports-inspired hardware, none were as insane as the brand's latest supercar, the AMG One.
In production since 2022, this epic road-legal beast that threads well into hypercar territory is heavily based on the tech that made Mercedes-AMG a dominant force in Formula 1.
Apart from its state-of-the-art aerodynamics, the car's hybrid powertrain is heavily based on that of the 2015 Mercedes-AMG F1 W06 Formula 1 car.
It's comprised of a modified version of the aforementioned F1 car's 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 rated at 566 hp. The powertrain also features a seven-speed automated manual and four electric motors that push the combined output to a whopping 1,049 hp.
According to the manufacturer, this insane F1 car for the road is able to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 219 mph (352 mph).
As mentioned earlier, the Mercedes-AMG One is currently the fastest production car around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, setting a lap time of 6:35.183 minutes in 2022 with Mercedes factory driver Maro Engel behind the wheel.
Honorable mention: Mercedes-Benz 300 SL
The very first Mercedes-Benz production model worthy of supercar status was made possible by Max Hoffman, an influential Austrian-born American luxury car importer.
In the early 1950s, Hoffman convinced the German carmaker's management that a thoroughbred Mercedes sports car would work wonders for the brand's image in the all-important American market.
The luxury car importer's pitch translated to the 300 SL, which debuted at the New York International Auto Show in February 1954.
Inspired by the W194, the race car that brought the company its first overall win at Le Mans in 1952, the 300 SL was built around a tubular steel frame chassis covered by an aerodynamic steel body with several aluminum panels, including the iconic gullwing doors.
Power came from a water-cooled 3.0-liter overhead cam, mecanical fuel-injected straight six, which, by mid-1950s standards, was state-of-the-art.
Mated to a four-speed manual, the engine produced 240 hp and 217 lb-ft (294 Nm) of torque. That led to a 9.3-second sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and a top speed of 163 mph (263 mph).
By current standards, those figures are nowhere near supercar territory, but at the time of its release, the 300 SL was the fastest production car in the world.
The original gullwing-door 300 SL was produced until 1957 when a slightly heavier yet cheaper roadster version was introduced. Powered by the same M198 straight-six engine, the roadster was until 1963, adding 1,858 units to the 300 SL model line's 3,258 production totals.