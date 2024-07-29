5 Most Impressive Concept Cars Ever Built by Hyundai

During the last decade, Hyundai has grown into a serious player in the automotive market, and with that growth came these impressive concept cars.
The Hyundai Motor Company was established in 1967. During the first part of its history, the South Korean carmaker produced a series of re-badged models, then slowly began to develop its own cars.
During the last two decades, Hyundai has had a spectacular rise in prominence.
Today, it owns the world's largest integrated automobile manufacturing facility and, even more impressive, it is the world's third-largest carmaker in terms of production, trailing only Toyota and Volkswagen.
In the past decade, the company's models have become more and more advanced, well-built, and also more attractive in terms of design.
This ambition to produce stylish vehicles has also resulted in some impressive concepts that deserve a second look.
Hyundai HND-9 Venace Concept (2013)
However, in 2013, when it unveiled the HND-9 Venace, the carmaker gave signs that a new sports car could be on the way.
With a beautifully sculptured GT body, the two-door coupe looked more like an Aston Martin or a Jaguar than the old Tiburon/Coupe.
The car didn't just look sporty but also came with a sporty powertrain comprised of a 365-hp 3.3-liter turbo GDi V6 engine linked to an eight-speed auto transmission.
Unfortunately, the Venace never materialized into a production sports car, but it remains one of the most impressive Hyundai concept cars ever.
Hyundai Santa Cruz Concept (2015)
In 2015, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Hyundai unveiled the Santa Cruz Concept.
In essence, a crossover pickup, the vehicle fascinated the public with both its beauty and functionality.
Aimed at Millennials, Santa Cruz Concept offered an all-wheel-drive, room for four passengers plus the driver, a versatile cargo bed, and an efficient engine in a compact and thus highly maneuverable package.
Six years later, the concept made it into production, offering much of the same features, albeit with a slightly duller design borrowed from the Tucson crossover SUV.
Hyundai RN30 Concept (2016)
In 2016, Hyundai launched its high-performance and motorsport division called N, and to mark the occasion, the company also launched a breathtaking concept.
Called RN30, the concept based on the third-gen i30 hatchback (sold as Elantra GT in the US at the time) received a motorsport transformation, comprising innovative lightweight panels co-developed with leading chemical company BASF.
The beastly-looking i30 on steroids was powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four rated at 375 hp that was mated to a dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The rally-bred concept didn't evolve into a production car or a WRC contender, but it did inspire the mass-produced i30 N hot hatch.
Hyundai Prophecy Concept (2020)
Like all other high-volume carmakers, Hyundai has been heavily involved in the electric vehicle market in recent years.
One of its first EV concepts was the Prophecy, which should have made its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show in 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was unveiled online during a live stream.
Hailed as the company's most ambitious project at the time of its introduction, the Prophecy made jaws drop to the floor with its gorgeous, free-flowing design, luxurious cabin, and futuristic tech, such as a novel autonomous driving system that led to the replacement of a standard steering wheel with a pair of joysticks.
Though we weren't expecting features like the aforementioned autonomous driving system and joysticks to make it into a Hyundai production car anytime soon, we hoped that the incredible exterior design would translate to a production model.
Unfortunately, only the overall fastback shape was carried over to the 2022 Ioniq 6, but the most interesting visual features of the Prophecy were replaced with less appealing cues on the series production mid-size sedan.
Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept (2022)
For many enthusiasts, the recent focus on futuristic designs that blend too many lines and shapes together has become annoying.
Many have been demanding carmakers to take a more retro-inspired approach with their designs, and that's exactly what Hyundai did with the N Vision 74, which many now consider the South Korean carmaker's most breathtaking concept.
Unveiled in the summer of 2022, as part of the company's N Day celebrations, the stunning car was inspired by another concept, the Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed Hyundai Pony Coupe of 1974.
Though some of us would've liked to see a novel V8 under its hood, the N Vision 74 received an all-electric powertrain comprised of two electric motors, a 62.4-kW battery pack, and hydrogen tanks along with an onboard fuel cell.
The sophisticated powertrain was allegedly capable of delivering a total output of 670 hp and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque, enabling the concept to accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in four seconds on its way to a top speed limited to 160 mph (250 kph).
The N Vision 74 Concept was met with universal praise, and many enthusiasts have wondered if Hyundai will introduce a similar production version.
Officially, there are no plans for a production run of this amazing concept, but rumors have it that the company's management is strongly considering the idea.