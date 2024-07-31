5 Insane, Performance-Oriented Vans That You Probably Never Knew Existed

Vans and performance are usually unrelated, but in the case of these five examples, they go hand in hand.
Whether used to transport people or cargo, the van has always been an automotive industry workhorse.
But, like the pickup truck, another type of automotive workhorse, the van has been subjected to the performance treatement on several occasions.
Though surely not as famous as the obscenely-powerful RAM 1500 TRX or Ford F-150 Raptor R, these five insane rides prove that a performance-oriented van may not make a lot of logical sense, but it results in an absolutely epic vehicle.
Back in those days, AMG was still an independent company, but it had close ties with Mercedes-Benz, which it partnered up with in several motorsport endeavors, including the German carmaker's DTM program, where several examples of this unique van saw use as team vehicles.
Based on the mass-produced MB 100 D, a boxy, diesel-powered commercial cab over van, the AMG version featured a number of interesting improvements, including more agressive bumpers, side skirts, wheels, and a luxurious interior.
According to AMG, the company offered this crazy van with one of two two engine versions: the 2.4-liter OM616 four-cylinder and the 2.9-liter OM602 inline-five.
Though there's not much information available on the exact engine mods, we do know that their outputs were boosted to 97 hp and 125 hp respectively.
If you're in your late thirties, chances are you may have at least seen one of these vans in the flesh, but I bet you didn't know that it served as the base for Porsche's first and only van.
Yes, you read that correctly. During the early 1980s, Porsche tested the 911-derived 953 rally machine as it was preparing to enter the grueling Paris-Dakar rally.
Testing took place in the deserts of Algeria, and the engineering team that provided assistance had trouble keeping up with the rally car, so they went on to build a support vehicle fast enough for the task.
Based on the T3, the van officially christened B32 but nicknamed Carrera Bus, received a 320-hp 3.2-liter Porsche flat-six from the 911 SC, which was mated to a 5-speed manual transaxle equipped with a limited-slip diff.
Moreover, the van also got a beefed-up suspension system, 16-inch Fuchs wheels borrowed from the 911, and a bespoke chin spoiler to improve aerodynamics.
Legend has it that with nine people on board, heavy equipment, and the air conditioning system running at full power, the Carrera Bus could comfortably maintain a speed of 116 mph (187 kph) through the desert.
However, the original Supervan was built in the early 1970s, and it's arguably the most insane of them all.
Commissioned by Ford UK as a promotional vehicle and built by Terry Drury Racing, the original Supervan featured a Mark 1 Transit body with much wider wheel wells, but underneath, it was a Le Mans-winning race car.
The custom chassis was a modified version of the Mk 1 GT40's tubular steel structure, and so were the breaks, suspension, and powertrain.
The latter incorporated a mid-mounted, 400-hp 289-ci (4.7-liter) Ford V8 linked to a five-speed manual, allowing the Supervan to sprint from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) 0 to 60 mph in 7 seconds and reach a top speed of close to 190 mph (305 kph).
Back in 1994, the Espace was celebrating its 10th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, Renault decided to build one of the craziest minivans ever created.
They took a standard second-generation Espace shell, modified it extensively, and topped it off with a 3.5-liter RS5 V10 borrowed from the Williams-Renault FW15C Formula 1 car that brought Alain Prost and Renault the drivers' and constructors' trophies at the end of the 1993 season.
Naturally, the V12 was mounted in the middle of the chassis, where it was flanked by two carbon-fiber bucket seats, which replaced the conventional rear bench and made the one-off a four-seater.
Thanks to its F1 engine and abundance of aerodynamic upgrades, this minivan on steroids could sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in 2.8 seconds on its way to a top speed of 194 mph (312 kph).
Its story starts with seven employees of GAD-Motors, a famous Mercedes-Benz tuner from Germany, who rented a third-generation V-Class for an event.
The crew found the minivan to be extremely comfortable and generally fun to drive, but it lacked power, so they decided to build a V-Class that didn't have this problem.
Based on the standard V250, the GAD-Motors V63 looks about the same, but instead of the rather dull 200-hp diesel engine, it received a high-performance 4.0-liter twin-turbo Mercedes-AMG V8 rated at 585 hp.
With this monstrous engine under the hood, the V63 can do 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in a little over four seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 161.5 mph (260 kph).
Apart from the engine swap, the minivan also received a revamped suspension system and carbon-ceramic brakes to improve its maneuverability to sports car levels.
GAD-Motors hasn't disclosed the price for one of these monsters, but the company announced that they will build up to ten examples per year via special order.
But, like the pickup truck, another type of automotive workhorse, the van has been subjected to the performance treatement on several occasions.
Though surely not as famous as the obscenely-powerful RAM 1500 TRX or Ford F-150 Raptor R, these five insane rides prove that a performance-oriented van may not make a lot of logical sense, but it results in an absolutely epic vehicle.
Mercedes-Benz MB 100 D AMG
Created in 1989, this boxy hunk of metal is still one of the quirkiest vehicles that AMG has ever created.
Back in those days, AMG was still an independent company, but it had close ties with Mercedes-Benz, which it partnered up with in several motorsport endeavors, including the German carmaker's DTM program, where several examples of this unique van saw use as team vehicles.
Based on the mass-produced MB 100 D, a boxy, diesel-powered commercial cab over van, the AMG version featured a number of interesting improvements, including more agressive bumpers, side skirts, wheels, and a luxurious interior.
According to AMG, the company offered this crazy van with one of two two engine versions: the 2.4-liter OM616 four-cylinder and the 2.9-liter OM602 inline-five.
Though there's not much information available on the exact engine mods, we do know that their outputs were boosted to 97 hp and 125 hp respectively.
Porsche B32
Sold worldwide under various names including Transporter, Caravelle, Microbus, and Vanagon, the third-generation of Volkswagen's multipurpose van range was one of the most popular vehicles in its segment.
If you're in your late thirties, chances are you may have at least seen one of these vans in the flesh, but I bet you didn't know that it served as the base for Porsche's first and only van.
Yes, you read that correctly. During the early 1980s, Porsche tested the 911-derived 953 rally machine as it was preparing to enter the grueling Paris-Dakar rally.
Testing took place in the deserts of Algeria, and the engineering team that provided assistance had trouble keeping up with the rally car, so they went on to build a support vehicle fast enough for the task.
Based on the T3, the van officially christened B32 but nicknamed Carrera Bus, received a 320-hp 3.2-liter Porsche flat-six from the 911 SC, which was mated to a 5-speed manual transaxle equipped with a limited-slip diff.
Moreover, the van also got a beefed-up suspension system, 16-inch Fuchs wheels borrowed from the 911, and a bespoke chin spoiler to improve aerodynamics.
Legend has it that with nine people on board, heavy equipment, and the air conditioning system running at full power, the Carrera Bus could comfortably maintain a speed of 116 mph (187 kph) through the desert.
Ford Transit Supervan
The Supervan might ring a familiar bell to some of you, since Ford used the name on several outrageous van-based concepts, including the two all-electric versions introduced in recent years.
However, the original Supervan was built in the early 1970s, and it's arguably the most insane of them all.
Commissioned by Ford UK as a promotional vehicle and built by Terry Drury Racing, the original Supervan featured a Mark 1 Transit body with much wider wheel wells, but underneath, it was a Le Mans-winning race car.
The custom chassis was a modified version of the Mk 1 GT40's tubular steel structure, and so were the breaks, suspension, and powertrain.
The latter incorporated a mid-mounted, 400-hp 289-ci (4.7-liter) Ford V8 linked to a five-speed manual, allowing the Supervan to sprint from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) 0 to 60 mph in 7 seconds and reach a top speed of close to 190 mph (305 kph).
Renault Espace F1
Introduced in 1984, the Espace has been Renault's trusty multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) for decades. It's still in production today, but it has morphed into a crossover SUV.
Back in 1994, the Espace was celebrating its 10th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, Renault decided to build one of the craziest minivans ever created.
They took a standard second-generation Espace shell, modified it extensively, and topped it off with a 3.5-liter RS5 V10 borrowed from the Williams-Renault FW15C Formula 1 car that brought Alain Prost and Renault the drivers' and constructors' trophies at the end of the 1993 season.
Naturally, the V12 was mounted in the middle of the chassis, where it was flanked by two carbon-fiber bucket seats, which replaced the conventional rear bench and made the one-off a four-seater.
Thanks to its F1 engine and abundance of aerodynamic upgrades, this minivan on steroids could sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in 2.8 seconds on its way to a top speed of 194 mph (312 kph).
GAD-Motors V63
The final entry on this list is a supervan that was actually offered to the public, albeit in limited figures.
Its story starts with seven employees of GAD-Motors, a famous Mercedes-Benz tuner from Germany, who rented a third-generation V-Class for an event.
The crew found the minivan to be extremely comfortable and generally fun to drive, but it lacked power, so they decided to build a V-Class that didn't have this problem.
Based on the standard V250, the GAD-Motors V63 looks about the same, but instead of the rather dull 200-hp diesel engine, it received a high-performance 4.0-liter twin-turbo Mercedes-AMG V8 rated at 585 hp.
With this monstrous engine under the hood, the V63 can do 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in a little over four seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 161.5 mph (260 kph).
Apart from the engine swap, the minivan also received a revamped suspension system and carbon-ceramic brakes to improve its maneuverability to sports car levels.
GAD-Motors hasn't disclosed the price for one of these monsters, but the company announced that they will build up to ten examples per year via special order.