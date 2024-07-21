5 Hot Wheels Flying Customs Cars That Are a Salute to the Past

I finally got around to shooting a large unboxing of Hot Wheels cars lying around the house for months. It wasn't as easy as I expected, but it was fun! I'll be back with a story showcasing those 30 cars soon.
In the meantime, I have found another series I would love to add to my collection. It's not even a Premium line of vehicles, but it does score extra Nostalgia points. Today's story will take you back to 2013, although there's a bit of 2006 and the '70s mixed in the equation, too. Mattel introduced the Flying Customs series in 2006, paying tribute to simpler times.
Over two years, it featured over 20 collectibles, including brilliant castings like the Chevy Bel Air, the Corvette Stingray, the GMC Motorhome, and the Mustang Mach 1. Fast forward to 2020, the diecast manufacturer was still trying to keep the name alive, with five more mixes and a 10-pack coming out by 2022.
For 2013, the El Segundo-based company revealed six Flying Customs mixes featuring 27 castings. Some were on my Must-Have list, including the Tyrrell P34, the Amphicar, and the Porsche 935/78. But I have already discussed these in some previous stories, so I'll focus on five Flying Customs cars that are equally exciting. Of course, a more in-depth analysis of the series would be an interesting topic in the future, and I might just go for it soon enough.
Hot Wheels NHRA fans may be familiar with the variation that showed up the following year: the blue Lil' Wonder. Team Transport collectors will remember the 2021 iteration with the Summit Racing design. And it just so happens that the 2013 Flying Customs release was the only one without Real Riders wheels on.
That gives you a sense of how rare this casting is, having seen four releases in over a decade. Designers didn't go for the traditional racing livery on the 2013 model, opting instead for a more old-school finish in green and a hint of yellow. Prices range between $8 to $25, but that doesn't mean getting it for less than that is impossible.
However, only the final two used Real Riders wheels, first with the Car Culture: Silhouettes series and then in the Collector Edition line. Sadly, Mattel hasn't given us a new one since 2020, but what can we do about it?
In typical Flying Customs fashion, the 2013 Monza had Chrome Red Black Wall Wheels and a mix of yellow and orange outside and inside. The entry point for this collectible is slightly lower at $5, which means you could dream about owning the complete line for a relatively small price.
Mattel used it until 1986, sometimes under names like Screamin' or the Pepsi Challenger. The '77 Plymouth Arrow arrived with a retooled look in 2011, and two more The Hot Ones iterations followed suit. We haven't seen it since the 2016 Retro Styles mini-series, and it's unlikely the diecast manufacturer plans on reviving it.
The Flying Customs model followed the same "Nostalgia" theme. Even though I'm not a fan of the BW wheels, I can see how this car means to be "Tough and Sturdy" (according to the card art). Prices once again range between $4 to $22, so there's no surprise there.
For most of its "career," it used the BW design before switching to a set of 7-spoke rims in 1996. After over 15 years of being off the market, the Flying Customs model showed up, featuring some small updates.
The one I'm most happy about is that it ditched its previous wheel design in favor of a GHO (Gold Hot Ones) setup, which works well against the white and black livery. We haven't heard anything about this casting since, so the only way to get it is by finding a collector who's willing to let go of his prized possession.
Mattel followed this theme throughout the casting's entire shelf life, which adds up to eight variations until 2023. While the 2020 Baja Blazers Jeep was pretty sweet in blue with a white interior, it's still one step below the 2013 Flying Customs release. Designers painted it white and gave it some typical Hot Wheels flames and a red interior.
And I like that they used the ugly rims on the front axle, with a pair of Construction Tires on the rear. Sure, that may seem odd or wrong, but it feels innovative. Still, this item has the lowest entry price here, which you can get for as cheap as $3. What do you think? Does it deserve a Car Culture or Boulevard release with Real Riders wheels on?
'74 Chevrolet Vega Pro Stock
The '74 Chevrolet Vega Pro Stock is one of two castings Phil Riehlman designed on this list. It debuted as a Premium model in the 2011 Vintage Racing series featuring a Bill Jenkins' "Grumpy's Toy" racing livery in white and red.
'76 Chevy Monza
I nearly lost my mind when I first spotted the '76 Chevy Monza casting. And I'm still trying to figure out why I haven't started a collection around it yet. York Bleyer designed it for its 2012 The Hot Ones debut, and it's interesting to note that all five variations had a metal base.
'77 Plymouth Arrow
Larry Wood collaborated with Bob Rosas on designing the Army Funny Car years before I was born. It debuted in the 1978 Flying Colors series, and you can bet it had that special Funny Car trick to show off.
Sheriff Patrol
The same two people worked on designing the Sheriff Patrol. And it's just as old as the previous casting. Coincidence or not, it too debuted in the 1978 Flying Colors line. However, it may have been slightly more successful, as I can recall over 30 variations across the decades.
Custom '42 Jeep CJ-2A
The last casting I'll discuss today is the Custom '42 Jeep CJ-2A. Don't worry; I've seen Hot Wheels cars with longer names than that. This Phil Riehlman-designed model debuted in the 2009 New Models series, using mismatched front and back wheels.
